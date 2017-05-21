Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas injury, Jonathon Simmons, Enes Kanter and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Isaiah Thomas Ruled Out for Remainder of Playoffs – via nba.com
May 20 05:48 PM
#NBArank: Favorite restaurants around league – via espn.com
May 20 01:01 PM
When it’s time to pick a place, players consider a number of factors. Do they want familiar fare or haute cuisine? A destination or a chain? Here are 10 restaurants the league loves.
Wright: Jonathon Simmons’ impossible NBA dream coming true – via espn.com
October 26 05:14 PM
Jonathon Simmons gave himself one last shot at an NBA career — a D-League tryout with a $150 registration fee. Three seasons later, the “fearless” newcomer looks like quite a find for the Spurs.
So far, epic Spurs-Warriors showdown has been a tease – via expressnews.com
May 19 07:02 PM
Tim Duncan, the notoriously reclusive five-time NBA champion who had not spoken to the media in more than a year, strode toward a gaggle of reporters at the Spurs’ practice gym on Friday, finally looking prepared to break his silence. […] the Spurs’ public-relations director walked over to Duncan, said a few words, and then here Duncan came, unstrapping his knee brace as he walked, heading right for the cameras and microphones. In the deciding game, one star sat and the other stunk. [.. …
Sources: Hawks interview Sheppard, Schlenk – via espn.com
May 20 03:48 PM
Wizards vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard and Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk have emerged as the new names of note in the Hawks’ front-office search.
Kanter camp ‘pretty optimistic’ about return to U.S. – via newsok.com
May 20 12:30 PM
MAY 20, 2017 – Enes Kanter is “in high spirits,” a representative said Saturday morning, and hopeful that he’ll be able to return to the United States after being detained in Romania with a canceled Turkish passport. The Thunder is working with the U.S. government to bring Kanter back to America.
DraftExpress – Bam Adebayo NBA Pre-Draft Workout and Interview – via draftexpress.com
May 20 09:17 AM
Bam Adebayo is interviewed following a workout he conducted in Chicago. Video produced by Matt McGann.
Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 3 with left ankle sprain – via blog.mysanantonio.com
May 20 11:51 AM
Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) will not play in Game 3 of the Spurs’ Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. “In the end, I guess it’s…
Kawakami: Some thoughts on Kawhi Leonard missing Game 3, and JaVale McGee probably starting for the Warriors – via mercurynews.com
May 20 02:11 PM
SAN ANTONIO–Early today, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ruled Kawhi Leonard out for tonight’s Game 3, which backs up the supposition that Popovich went so nuts the other day on Zaza Pachuli…
Meeting between Porzingis’ brother and Phil accomplishes little – via nydailynews.com
May 20 04:10 PM
Knicks president Phil Jackson met recently with Kristaps Porzingis’ brother.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas to miss rest of playoffs with… – via theathletic.com
May 20 06:15 PM
Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the postseason with a tear in his right hip, the Celtics…
Report: Hawks reach out to assistant GMs with Warriors, Wizards, to fill Atlanta’s top spot – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 20 03:31 PM
What direction do the Hawks want to go?
Enes Kanter says it’s ‘all good baby’ after detainment in Romania – via newsok.com
May 20 04:08 PM
MAY 20, 2017 – There was some progress for Enes Kanter in his travels on Saturday.
Why Tyronn Lue didn’t rest Cavaliers starters earlier in Game 2 blowout of Boston – via cleveland.com
May 20 04:04 PM
Tyronn Lue really could’ve rested the Cavs’ starters, at least the Big 3, and won Game 2 by a comfortable margin with oodles of rest for everyone ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. So why didn’t he?
