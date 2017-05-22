Celtics at Cavaliers: Best pictures of Game 3

0 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | May 22, 2017
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) steals the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) during the second half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) holds back Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) as he exchanges words with Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) during the second half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) fights for possession with Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) and guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) drives to the basket between Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and guard JR Smith (5) during the second half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) shoots defended by Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) in the first half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates a three point basket by guard Avery Bradley (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
