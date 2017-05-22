Top NBA draft prospect Josh Jackson entered anger management program

Former Kansas Jayhawks star Josh Jackson could be one of the first players selected in the 2017 NBA draft. But some teams may have real concerns about selecting him.

Multiple teams have fallen in love w/Josh Jackson. Is perhaps highest upside player in this draft and has a legit shot to go first overall. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 19, 2017

Jackson is one of the best prospects who will be available next month. His field goal percentage was a bit low to start the year, he shot 48 percent from 3-point range during the final 17 games of the season.

One hesitation teams may have, however, is an off-court incident from Jackson in December 2016.

The Jayhawks star was suspended for the first game of the Big 12 tournament in March. Kansas lost the game and Jackson was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage.

Part of the punishment for Jackson was discovered earlier today (via Kansas City Star):

A diversion agreement for former Kansas men’s basketball player Josh Jackson includes stipulations that he attend anger management classes, refrain from alcohol and recreational drugs during the diversion period of 12 months and a write an apology letter, according to Douglas County court records.

An affidavit alleges Jackson threatened to “beat” a player on the Kansas women’s basketball team after following her to her vehicle. Damages were estimated between $1,100 and $3,100 when he reportedly kicked the car.