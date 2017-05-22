USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Al Horford, Zaza Pachulia, Manu Ginobili and more

Trending stories: Al Horford, Zaza Pachulia, Manu Ginobili and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Al Horford, Zaza Pachulia, Manu Ginobili and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 21 11:50 PM
An emotional Al Horford talks with Abby Chin after the game about the Celtics getting the win when everyone counted them out.

Shares

May 21 07:38 PM
While social media and ESPN commentators fawned at Ginobili’s unorthodox drive, the rest of the Spurs yawned. Ginobili unleashed that particular move, in the third quarter of the Spurs’ 120-108 Game 3 loss to the Warriors, for the same reason George Mallory once proposed conquering Everest. Because it was there. When Ginobili at last calls it the end of a swashbuckling NBA career, this will be the title of his autobiography …

Shares

May 21 07:21 PM
As their relationship with Kristaps Porzingis sits on rocky terrain, the Knicks made a curious decision.

Shares

May 21 01:43 PM
The Spurs’ backs are against the wall. They trail their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, 3-0, with Game 4 set for Monday, and Spurs’ coach Gregg Popov…

Shares

May 21 10:40 AM
LeBron James won the J. Walter Kennedy citizenship award from the writers who cover the NBA, given each season to a player, coach or trainer who “shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.”

Shares

May 22 03:46 AM
Warriors center Zaza Pachulia had to get extra security at his childrens’ school in San Francisco after receiving threats to his family.

Shares

May 22 01:09 AM
The Celtics guard knocked down the winning 3 with just 0.1 seconds remaining

Shares

May 21 09:10 PM
With Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee, the Warriors have created the perfect low-budget center rotation.

Shares

May 22 12:33 AM
It’s not about better or worse, it’s about matchups

Shares

May 21 11:34 PM
With Thomas out, the Celtics needed someone to pick up the scoring slack.

Shares

May 21 11:28 PM
The Cavaliers saw their 13-game postseason winning streak snapped against the Boston Celtics after one of LeBron James’ worst playoff games in years.

Shares

May 21 11:18 PM
Instant answers to your MLB, NBA and NFL questions. Share results with friends and let the stats help tell your story.

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home