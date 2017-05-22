Trending stories: Al Horford, Zaza Pachulia, Manu Ginobili and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
May 21 11:50 PM
An emotional Al Horford talks with Abby Chin after the game about the Celtics getting the win when everyone counted them out.
With Game 4 looming for Spurs, Ginobili puts future on back burner – via expressnews.com
May 21 07:38 PM
While social media and ESPN commentators fawned at Ginobili’s unorthodox drive, the rest of the Spurs yawned. Ginobili unleashed that particular move, in the third quarter of the Spurs’ 120-108 Game 3 loss to the Warriors, for the same reason George Mallory once proposed conquering Everest. Because it was there. When Ginobili at last calls it the end of a swashbuckling NBA career, this will be the title of his autobiography …
Knicks cut ties with assistant Josh Longstaff – via nydailynews.com
May 21 07:21 PM
As their relationship with Kristaps Porzingis sits on rocky terrain, the Knicks made a curious decision.
Manu Ginobili discussing possibility of continuing career. Said he’ll really think decision through. – via espn.com
May 21 01:09 PM
Pop says “it wouldn’t make much sense” to play Kawhi Leonard in Game 4 – via blog.mysanantonio.com
May 21 01:43 PM
The Spurs’ backs are against the wall. They trail their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors, 3-0, with Game 4 set for Monday, and Spurs’ coach Gregg Popov…
LeBron James wins J. Walter Kennedy citizenship award from pro basketball writers – via cleveland.com
May 21 10:40 AM
LeBron James won the J. Walter Kennedy citizenship award from the writers who cover the NBA, given each season to a player, coach or trainer who “shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.”
Zaza Pachulia: Popovich’s words ‘very big part’ of threats to family – via csnbayarea.com
May 22 03:46 AM
Warriors center Zaza Pachulia had to get extra security at his childrens’ school in San Francisco after receiving threats to his family.
Celtics-Cavs: How Boston got Avery Bradley wide open for his Game 3-winning shot – via cbssports.com
May 22 01:09 AM
The Celtics guard knocked down the winning 3 with just 0.1 seconds remaining
Bob Myers, Warriors have created perfect low-budget center rotation – via mercurynews.com
May 21 09:10 PM
With Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee, the Warriors have created the perfect low-budget center rotation.
NBA Playoffs: How Isaiah Thomas’ absence benefited the Celtics in Game 3 vs. Cavs – via cbssports.com
May 22 12:33 AM
It’s not about better or worse, it’s about matchups
Marcus Smart becomes unlikely playoff star, leads Celtics to come-from-behind win against Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
May 21 11:34 PM
With Thomas out, the Celtics needed someone to pick up the scoring slack.
May 21 11:28 PM
The Cavaliers saw their 13-game postseason winning streak snapped against the Boston Celtics after one of LeBron James’ worst playoff games in years.
When was the last time LeBron James had fewer than 12 points in a playoff game? – via labs.statmuse.com
May 21 11:18 PM
