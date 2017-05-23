Trending stories: Kevin Durant's decision, Enes Kanter and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Celtics show they’re not ready to step aside for NBA Finals – via sports.yahoo.com
May 22 08:23 AM
LeBron James and the Cavs will need to regain focus if they want to deliver on a dream matchup with the Warriors.
Shares
Kevin Durant says he made the ‘100 percent correct decision, win or lose’ to join Warriors – via theundefeated.com
May 22 08:47 AM
Kevin Durant kept it “100” about his decision to join the Golden State Warriors. After a five-year hiatus, Durant is one win shy from returning to the NBA Finals with the Warriors. The Warriors can…
Shares
Thunder: Recapping Enes Kanter’s media call on his US future, the Turkish regime, his family – via newsok.com
May 22 10:55 AM
MAY 22, 2017 – On a conference call Monday from Manhattan, Kanter addressed questions on how he returned to the United States and more after he spent close to four hours Saturday stuck in an airport in Bucharest, Romania, due to his Turkish passport being canceled.
Comments