Twitter reacts to what could be last NBA game of Spurs' Manu Ginobili

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili may have played the final NBA game of his professional career in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Ginobili scored 13,467 points (13.6 ppg) with a 44.7 field goal percentage during 992 games. He is a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star and won NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2006. With his leadership, Argentina also took home gold in the 2004 Olympics.

The 39-year-old veteran received an impressive sendoff during what was likely his last game on an NBA court.

