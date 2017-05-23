Twitter reacts to what could be last NBA game of Spurs' Manu Ginobili

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili may have played the final NBA game of his professional career in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Ginobili scored 13,467 points (13.6 ppg) with a 44.7 field goal percentage during 992 games. He is a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-Star and won NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2006. With his leadership, Argentina also took home gold in the 2004 Olympics.

The 39-year-old veteran received an impressive sendoff during what was likely his last game on an NBA court.

i love manu so much and am so thankful for all of the joy he has eurostepped into my life — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 23, 2017

I hope Manu Ginobili plays another six or eight seasons. Just my two cents. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) May 23, 2017

Manu Ginobili is now the fourth player in NBA history to score 100 or more points at 39 years or older. pic.twitter.com/ldqjuz9edk — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 23, 2017

Savor these last (?) Manu Ginobili moments. He's a brilliant basketball player and an even better person. He'll be dearly missed. — Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) May 23, 2017

Spurs fans and players cheer as Manu Ginobili checks out of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/AwqrOCoPEc — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 23, 2017

the shot of kevin durant clapping as manu walked to the bench brought a tear to my eye goddamn — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) May 23, 2017

Manu’s reaction when Pop asked if he wanted to go back in 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AWPDgi9QmW — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 23, 2017

Manu Ginobili forever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever — Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) May 23, 2017

Honestly? Manu Ginobili is sport at its best. — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) May 23, 2017