Zaza Pachulia was unable to fit into a Warriors' conference title hat

Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia was inactive for the most recent two games of the Western Conference Finals, but still deserves a hat.

After the victory over the Spurs for the series sweep, Pachulia struggled to fit a conference championship hat onto his head. Golden State star Stephen Curry laughed and said this is a joke the team makes with Pachulia from time to time.

I don’t know if it was the hat not fitting or that terrible popped collar, Euro look. Either one, we had to rag on him a little bit. They didn’t make the hat in Zaza’s size so hopefully, they can get that fixed if we can win the Finals.

If the Warriors get four more wins, they will have their second NBA title in three years. But this would be the first championship for Pachulia, who joined the team during the previous offseason.

WATCH: Zaza Pachulia has a hard time getting his NBA Finals hat on his big head! 😂 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/T39cP2waQE — The Fuzz (@TheFuzzNBA) May 23, 2017