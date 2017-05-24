Timberwolves could be targeting Derrick Rose in free agency

Derrick Rose won an MVP award with coach Tom Thibodeau and the Chicago Bulls in 2011. Rose, now a free agent for the first time in his career, is linked to the Timberwolves, where he would play with Thibodeau again.

The Timberwolves view PG Derrick Rose as a free agent target this summer, league sources tell ESPN. More here: https://t.co/k7pa1gsoHm — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 24, 2017

He previously played for Thibodeau from 2010 until 2015.

Minnesota will have a projected $26 million in cap space during the offseason, though may look to trade point guard Ricky Rubio. Rose would guide young point guard Kris Dunn as a veteran until Dunn was ready to start.

The Knicks veteran was also a rumored trade target to the Timberwolves earlier this season. He discussed the potential of a reunion in February (via New York Post):

Like I said before I left, you never know what’s going to happen. You’ve got to be a professional about it. And whatever it is, I’ll be prepared.

Thibodeau has also served as an assistant coach for USA Men’s Basketball since 2013. Rose has played under his tutelage for the national team as well.

During the 2011 season, Thibodeau was awarded the NBA’s Coach of the Year.