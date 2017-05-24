Celtics at Cavaliers: Best pictures of Game 4

0 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | May 24, 2017
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; The scoreboard displays the flag of Great Britain during a moment of silence before game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) drives between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and forward Jae Crowder (99) in the first quarter in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after being called for a foul against the Boston Celtics during the first half in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first quarter in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is called for his fourth foul while driving against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Terry Rozier (12) in the second quarter in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second half in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts after making a three-point basket at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) is congratulated by his teammates after making a three-point goal at the end of the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert (left), vice president Dan Cohen (center) and actor Matthew David McConaughey react near the end of game four of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Gallery, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers
