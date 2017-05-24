JR Smith finally got to bring his daughter home from hospital

Cavaliers’ JR Smith won more than a postseason game in the Eastern Conference finals. The more significant victory: he got to take home his daughter for the first time.

My fav moment of the night. As we moved into place at JR's empty locker, Kyrie says "Swish left. Sprinted home to see his daughter". — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) May 24, 2017

The Cavaliers guard was noticeably absent after the victory over the Celtics last night. According to Kyrie Irving, he “sprinted home” to see his daughter.

His daughter, born in January, was approximately five months early and she weighed just one pound at birth. According to ESPN, she now weighs seven pounds and five ounces.

Smith seemed to handle the situation well and recently provided gifts on Mother’s Day for others in a similar situation (via TMZ):

J.R. Smith and his wife, Shirley, spread a little Mother’s Day cheer at the Cleveland hospital where their preemie daughter is being treated … buying flowers for all the moms in the NICU ward. The Cavs star’s daughter, Kota, is still battling like a champ at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) … where she was born roughly 5 months premature.

Below are photos of Smith leaving the hospital with his daughter for the first time before the playoff game in Cleveland as well as his first photo with Dakota.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

#wcws😍 📸 @jewey808 (My big WCW) A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 24, 2017 at 8:23am PDT