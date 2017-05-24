Lakers hire Kardashian trainer as Director of Strength and Endurance

Gunnar Peterson was hired as the Los Angeles Lakers Director of Strength and Endurance. He has worked with athletes from the NBA before.

Peterson is a “celebrity fitness guru” who has worked with Kim Kardashian since she was 19. Other clients include Sly Stallone and Jennifer Lopez as well as Minka Kelly.

Los Angeles GM Rob Pelinka explained the decision in a press release (via Lakers.com):

From his time in college at Duke University until now, Gunnar has pursued excellence in training and fitness. Gunnar is a true pioneer and visionary at his craft and will bring a new mentality to our weight room which we are all very excited about. Since Magic and I have worked with Gunnar in the past, we have a strong relationship with him, which makes working together now feel seamless.

He will replace Tim DiFrancesco for the position with the Lakers.

His website says he has also worked with NHL, NFL, MLB, professional boxers and various NCAA athletes as well.