Trending stories: Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving and more

Zach Lowe: How LeBron and Kyrie orchestrate the NBA's scariest play – via espn.com May 23 09:22 AM Zach Lowe goes deep inside the most dangerous version of the NBA's most dangerous play: Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in a 1-3 pick-and-roll. Well, at least until Steph Curry and Kevin Durant decide to finally unleash it in Golden State.

Magic Name John Hammond General Manager – via nba.com May 23 03:19 PM May 23, 2017 ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have named John Hammond general manager, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Hammond brings more than 35 years of coaching and administrative experience to Orlando, including the last nine seasons (2008-17) as general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks. During Hammond's 26 years in the NBA, his teams have made 15 postseason appearances …

The NBA's culture warriors – via espn.com May 22 12:07 PM The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs aren't just fighting for the Western Conference title. They're fighting for the soul of the game.

Irving, James turn the tables on Celtics with comeback of their own – via espn.com May 23 11:16 PM The Celtics had a 16-point lead in the second quarter, but a scoring eruption from Kyrie Irving has the Cavaliers up 3-1 after Cleveland won Game 4.

Spurs' Leonard to get plenty of rest, rehab in days ahead – via expressnews.com May 23 04:33 PM With rest and rehab, Kawhi Leonard should fully recover from the sprained left ankle that sidelined him for most of the West finals, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich indicated Tuesday. Leonard missed the final three games of the series with Golden State after reinjuring his ankle in Game 1. LaMarcus Aldridge has been the target of criticism after he averaged 15.5 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting in the West finals, but Popovich defended the five-time All-Star …