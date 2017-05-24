Trending stories: Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Miami Heat, Chris Bosh moving toward agreement that assures permanent cap relief – via sun-sentinel.com
May 23 01:34 PM
Miami Heat, Chris Bosh, NBA union and league working closer toward settlement over cap space going forward.
LeBron’s Bad Day, Cavs-C’s, Cavs-Warriors – via espn.com
May 23 04:07 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tom Haberstroh, Tim MacMahon and BIG Wos on Lebron’s Game 4, his free-throw techniques, the Warriors juggernaut and more!
May 23 09:22 AM
Zach Lowe goes deep inside the most dangerous version of the NBA’s most dangerous play: Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in a 1-3 pick-and-roll. Well, at least until Steph Curry and Kevin Durant decide to finally unleash it in Golden State.
Magic Name John Hammond General Manager – via nba.com
May 23 03:19 PM
May 23, 2017 ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have named John Hammond general manager, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Hammond brings more than 35 years of coaching and administrative experience to Orlando, including the last nine seasons (2008-17) as general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks. During Hammond’s 26 years in the NBA, his teams have made 15 postseason appearances …
The NBA’s culture warriors – via espn.com
May 22 12:07 PM
The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs aren’t just fighting for the Western Conference title. They’re fighting for the soul of the game.
Spurs season ends, and questions begin – starting with Ginobili – via expressnews.com
May 23 01:49 AM
The Spurs were swept by the Warriors, leading to an offseason that could result in losing a legend
May 23 11:16 PM
The Celtics had a 16-point lead in the second quarter, but a scoring eruption from Kyrie Irving has the Cavaliers up 3-1 after Cleveland won Game 4.
Kyrie Irving’s career night has Cavaliers on Finals doorstep with 112-99 win in Game 4 over Celtics – via cleveland.com
May 23 10:59 PM
Kyrie Irving set a career playoff high with 42 points and Cavs can reach Finals with one more win.
Lakers Draft Workouts: Allen, Artis, Djitte, Frazier, Hawkinson, Peak – via lakersnation.com
May 23 07:22 PM
The Lakers worked out these 2017 NBA draft prospects: L.J. Peak, Kadeem Allen, Jamel Artis, Sidy Djitte, J.J. Frazier, and Josh Hawkinson.
The Basketball Analogy (Friends) by The Evil Producers – via cottonbureau.com
May 23 03:20 PM
TrueHoop Podcast died, but it was reborn as THE BASKETBALL Apologists… er, Anthology… (oh!) ANALOGY. Show your support with this basketball graphic tee.
Spurs’ Leonard to get plenty of rest, rehab in days ahead – via expressnews.com
May 23 04:33 PM
With rest and rehab, Kawhi Leonard should fully recover from the sprained left ankle that sidelined him for most of the West finals, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich indicated Tuesday. Leonard missed the final three games of the series with Golden State after reinjuring his ankle in Game 1. LaMarcus Aldridge has been the target of criticism after he averaged 15.5 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting in the West finals, but Popovich defended the five-time All-Star …
Seventeen narratives to tide you over until Game 1 of the NBA Finals – via csnbayarea.com
May 23 04:10 PM
We have another nine days until the Warriors play host to the Cavs or Celtics. So muscle up, kids. This is your future until tipoff…
Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN – via espn.com
May 23 01:49 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz about team cultures, the future of LaMarcus Aldridge, what makes the Warriors tick and more.
