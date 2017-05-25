Magic Johnson compared LaVar Ball to Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Kim Kardashian’s trainer recently. Now, their potential pick at No. 2 overall is receiving comparisons to the reality star’s mom.

Magic Johnson, President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers, spoke about the idea of selecting UCLA’s Lonzo Ball in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Related Lakers hire Kardashian trainer as Director of Strength and Endurance

Johnson has said he looks forward to meeting Ball and working him out and interviewing him for the Lakers.

He also spoke about LaVar Ball, Lonzo’s father, during the conversation as well. He said he doesn’t look at any parent as a problem in professional sports (via ESPN Radio):

Look … the Kardashians, we didn’t say that the mom was bad, and she made them a lot of money, right? She’s bragged on her daughters, and I think it’s the same here. He’s just saying, ‘Hey, my son is great’ and there’s nothing bad with that. We’re not looking at LaVar being a problem if we’re blessed with an opportunity to draft Lonzo.

The former Lakers legend said it’s important to give LaVar credit for being involved with Lonzo and his brothers as a parent. He added if Lonzo isn’t bothered, the organization won’t be bothered either.

But he did mention the attention could add a target on his back next season, especially because he’s a rookie.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton was also recently asked about LaVar Ball (via TMZ Sports):

My dad’s got a big personality, too. So I’m used to that type of stuff. To me, I’m just a fan of his game and the way that he plays.

Walton said that he doesn’t “see a lot of LaVar” in the way his father, Bill Walton, coached him. Instead, he just said they’re both big and outspoken personalities.