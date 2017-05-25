Lonzo Ball may work out for the 76ers, but won't meet with the Celtics

Ben Simmons only worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. This year, Lonzo Ball is implementing a similar strategy with the Lakers.

However, recent reports indicate Ball may now also considering working out with Philadelphia as well.

ESPN Sources: Lonzo Ball considering granting Philadelphia 76ers, owners of No. 3 pick, a predraft workout. https://t.co/IfqSktLBbb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 26, 2017

While most expect Ball selected at either No. 1 or No. 2 overall, it seems Ball is open to working out with Philadelphia. The 76ers pick No. 3 overall (via ESPN):

A final decision will be made once Ball’s agent, Harrison Gaines, and Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo have had an extensive conversation centered on the identity of the team.

We recently learned Ball “politely said no” to working out with the Celtics, who have the rights to the first pick in the draft. Like many of the other top prospects, Ball did not attend the NBA draft combine.

For more information on the draft workouts storyline, check out our updates on this HoopsHype page.