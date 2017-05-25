Trending stories: Mock drafts, Derrick Rose and more

2017 NBA Consensus Mock Draft – Ver 4.0 – via basketballinsiders.com May 24 12:25 PM Each week, four of Basketball Insiders’ experts take a look at the draft class and weigh in on what they are seeing and hearing in the march up to the 2017 NBA Draft. Shares

J.R. Smith brings daughter home from hospital – via espn.com May 23 09:13 PM Tuesday was a special day for Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, who, along with his wife, brought their daughter Dakota home from the hospital after she was born five months premature.

Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game – via charlotteobserver.com May 24 10:59 AM With House Bill 2 off the books, the NBA and Charlotte have finalized a deal to bring the 2019 All-Star Weekend to the Queen City, the Observer has learned.

Knicks getting rid of their longtime radio voice – via nypost.com May 24 09:23 PM The Post has learned longtime Knicks radio voice Mike Crispino will not have his contract renewed. The veteran Crispino has called Knicks games since the 2013-14 season, and before that, was their …

Lue: Celtics tougher to defend than Warriors – via espn.com May 24 06:19 PM Despite being one win away from advancing to face the Warriors, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says the Celtics are enough of a handful and that he "doesn't even think about" Golden State.

Tyronn Lue: Celtics harder to plan for than the Warriors – via cleveland.com May 24 04:02 PM There is plenty for the Cavs to think about before they can start focusing on the oodles of challenges and storylines a third Cleveland-Golden State Finals will bring. Among them, at least for Tyronn Lue, is the drawing up of schemes to beat the Celtics first.