Trending stories: Mock drafts, Derrick Rose and more

2017 NBA Consensus Mock Draft – Ver 4.0 – via basketballinsiders.com
May 24 12:25 PM
Each week, four of Basketball Insiders’ experts take a look at the draft class and weigh in on what they are seeing and hearing in the march up to the 2017 NBA Draft.
What makes the best NBA images of all-time? – ESPN Video – via espn.com
May 24 12:20 PM
J.A. Adande on what is the ultimate test of a great NBA picture.
Lakers Announce Hiring of Gunnar Peterson as the Director of Strength and Endurance Training – via nba.com
May 24 02:24 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers announced today the hiring of Gunnar Peterson as Director of Strength and Endurance Training.
Sources: Wolves may target Rose as free agent – via espn.com
May 24 12:46 PM
Point guard Derrick Rose, who spent last season with the Knicks, could be a free agent target of the Timberwolves this summer.
May 24 01:18 PM
Who will be the Magic’s best player going forward? What is their biggest need? Our 5-on-5 crew debates and predicts the offseason for Orlando, now under new management.
J.R. Smith brings daughter home from hospital – via espn.com
May 23 09:13 PM
Tuesday was a special day for Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith, who, along with his wife, brought their daughter Dakota home from the hospital after she was born five months premature.
Charlotte to host 2019 NBA All-Star Game – via charlotteobserver.com
May 24 10:59 AM
With House Bill 2 off the books, the NBA and Charlotte have finalized a deal to bring the 2019 All-Star Weekend to the Queen City, the Observer has learned.
Knicks getting rid of their longtime radio voice – via nypost.com
May 24 09:23 PM
The Post has learned longtime Knicks radio voice Mike Crispino will not have his contract renewed. The veteran Crispino has called Knicks games since the 2013-14 season, and before that, was their …
Heat summons first-round draft option to team headquarters – via miamiherald.com
May 24 05:37 PM
The Heat worked out a Pacific-10 forward who is on its radar.
Lue: Celtics tougher to defend than Warriors – via espn.com
May 24 06:19 PM
Despite being one win away from advancing to face the Warriors, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says the Celtics are enough of a handful and that he “doesn’t even think about” Golden State.
From sidekick to savior: The transformation of Kyrie Irving continues – via sports.yahoo.com
May 24 08:15 AM
The Cavs’ point guard again stepped up when needed most. Working alongside LeBron, Kyrie Irving’s own time is coming. And soon.
Milwaukee Bucks may pursue GM David Griffin, who’s had talks with Cavaliers recently – via cleveland.com
May 24 04:39 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have interest in Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, whose current contract expires at season’s end and is in discussions with Cleveland on continuing there.
In early playoff ouster, Spurs flash forward to the future – via expressnews.com
May 24 05:14 PM
The ruptured quadriceps tendon Parker suffered in the Spurs’ second-round playoff series with Houston cast doubt not only over the start of next season for the 35-year-old, but the rest of his career as well. Unless the Spurs make a move to bolster the position during July free agency, Murray is likely to open his second NBA season as the starting point guard …
