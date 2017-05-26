Former NBA star Brandon Roy switched to coach at his old high school

Brandon Roy was a three-time NBA All-Star for the Portland Trail Blazers. Last season, he was Naismith National High School Coach of the Year.

Roy coached at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. The team finished 29-0 during the regular season. They were the No. 1 overall school in the country, according to Max Preps. After one season, he will leave to coach at Garfield High School.

It's official!! Brandon Roy is the new Garfield basketball head coach. #legacy — Garfield High Sports (@garfield_sports) May 25, 2017

Nathan Hale finished with a 3-18 record in 2016 before Roy took over the program. Michael Porter Jr. and younger brother Jontay Porter transferred from Missouri to play for Roy.

The elder brother is the top-rated player in the country for the Class of 2017, while Jontay is Top 25 in the Class of 2018.

P.J. Fuller is a five-star wing in the Class of 2019 and played at Nathan Hale last season. He previously played at Garfield (via Hale Sentinel):

Transferring was a big transition, but my mentor, Brandon Roy, is head coach so my mom and I thought it would be a good opportunity to get to play for him.

Porter Jr. graduated from Nathan Hale and committed to Missouri, where his father is on the coaching staff. Jontay also decided to rise a class and play for Missouri next year as well.

As such, some would expect Fuller to transfer back to Garfield to play for Roy. He could also play at a major prep school.

Garfield was coached by Ed Haskins, who is now an assistant at Washington State, last year. They finished 23-6 but had four losses to Nathan Hale, which led them to finish No. 2 overall in the state behind Roy.

I don't know the answer to the question "Is PJ Fuller gonna transfer back to Garfield and are others gonna follow?" — LeftCoastRecruiting (@LC_Recruiting) May 25, 2017