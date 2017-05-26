Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother has 7-foot-2 wingspan at 15 years old

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to the 2017 NBA playoffs. His younger brother, Alex, could eventually do the same.

Alex, 15, attends a school that has won five straight titles in Wisconsin. But in return, however, he has sacrificed playing time. He comes off the bench for his school and doesn’t yet receive much action on the court. Here is a recent photo.

He already trains with his brothers, which means he has a strong understanding of an NBA workout. While walking with Alex at an airport, TMZ Sports asked Giannis who would be better. Giannis said Alex would become the better player.

His other older brothers are Thanasis (who now plays in Spain) and Kostas, a four-star redshirt freshman at Dayton. This is how Alex described his game (via Bleacher Report):

What I do is not very fun to watch. I come into the game; you’ll see me diving for balls; you’ll see me going and getting a rebound. I do the dirty work. That’s not necessarily entertaining for somebody to watch. So kids will be just like, ‘Oh he’s just another player that hustles.’

His coach, however, described him as someone with “maximum potential” in the same report.

In one game toward the end of the year, Alex recorded three blocks and seven rebounds.