Kevin Durant: 'Am I the reason Brooklyn gave all their picks to Boston?'

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant recently spoke about parity in the NBA, suggesting his leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder last season did not impact the entire NBA.

Durant pointed out to USA TODAY’s Sam Amick poor management from other front offices across the league caused plenty of issues around the league this season.

Like I’m the reason why (expletive) Orlando couldn’t make the playoffs for five, six years in a row? Am I the reason that Brooklyn gave all their picks to Boston? Like, am I the reason that they’re not that good (laughs). I can’t play for every team, so the truth of the matter is I left one team. It’s one more team that you probably would’ve thought would’ve been a contender. One more team. I couldn’t have made the (entire) East better. I couldn’t have made everybody (else) in the West better.

Oklahoma City finished 55-27 with Durant last season and 47-35 without Durant this year.

Meanwhile, Golden State has swept all three of their postseason series appearances this year and enter the NBA Finals with a 12-0 record.

After a rough 2016-17 season, the Nets would have had their top choice in the upcoming draft had they not traded their pick to Boston.