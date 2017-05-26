Trending stories: The Finals, Enes Kanter's ordeal and more

Knicks legend: Phil Jackson didn’t give Carmelo right pieces – via nypost.com May 26 07:27 AM Legendary guard Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, teammates with Phil Jackson on the Knicks’ last championship team in 1973, said the Knicks president hasn’t done enough to surround Carmelo Anthony with the… Shares

LeBron passes MJ as all-time playoffs scorer – via espn.com May 25 10:23 PM With 2:40 left in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Celtics, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader in the playoffs. Shares

Q&A: Bob Myers explains the unknown of Steve Kerr’s health status – via mercurynews.com May 25 05:36 PM OAKLAND — Bob Myers met with reporters in Oakland today with, basically, a non-update update on Steve Kerr: They do not yet know if he will coach in The Finals, though it seems very unlikely.… Shares

Mike Brown responds to Tyronn Lue’s opinion: ‘It’s cute’ – via csnbayarea.com May 25 03:53 PM Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue made headlines on Wednesday.”The stuff (the Celtics are) running, it’s harder to defend than Golden State’s (offense) for me, as far as the actions and all the running around and all the guys who are making all the plays, so it’s a totally different thing,” Lue told reporters.On Thursday, Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown responded.”That’s his opinion. It’s cute,” Brown told the media. Shares