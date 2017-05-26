USA Today Sports

Trending stories: The Finals, Enes Kanter's ordeal and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 25 09:55 PM
OAKLAND — A decade ago, Mike Brown and his young Cleveland Cavaliers arrived at the 2007 NBA Finals — soon to get swept by the Spurs — in awe. It was a new experience for almost e…

May 25 12:30 PM
Warriors assistant general manager Travis Schlenk was hired by the Hawks.

May 26 07:27 AM
Legendary guard Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, teammates with Phil Jackson on the Knicks’ last championship team in 1973, said the Knicks president hasn’t done enough to surround Carmelo Anthony with the…

May 25 11:01 PM
But in the first half of Game 4, there was a second-unit resurgence, led by point guard Deron Williams.

May 25 10:56 PM
LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the postseason and the Cavs are headed for their third straight Finals against the Warriors.

May 25 10:52 PM
It’s going down: Warriors-Cavaliers, Round 3.

May 25 10:23 PM
With 2:40 left in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Celtics, LeBron James passed Michael Jordan as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader in the playoffs.

May 25 01:03 PM
Irving is second in isolation scoring this postseason, trailing just James. With that formula, Lue sees no reason to alter course.

NBA AM: Who Could Be Traded Around The NBA Draft? – via basketballinsiders.com

May 25 10:06 AM
While NBA teams are focused on the draft, many are exploring who they may trade or trade for.

May 25 05:36 PM
OAKLAND — Bob Myers met with reporters in Oakland today with, basically, a non-update update on Steve Kerr: They do not yet know if he will coach in The Finals, though it seems very unlikely.…

May 25 03:53 PM
Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue made headlines on Wednesday.”The stuff (the Celtics are) running, it’s harder to defend than Golden State’s (offense) for me, as far as the actions and all the running around and all the guys who are making all the plays, so it’s a totally different thing,” Lue told reporters.On Thursday, Warriors interim head coach Mike Brown responded.”That’s his opinion. It’s cute,” Brown told the media.

May 25 03:47 PM
MAY 25, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studio’s highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted,’ but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder.

