Trending stories: Clippers' offseason, LeBron James and more

Could LeBron make the playoffs with any team? Here’s what NBA 2K says. – via sbnation.com
May 26 11:29 AM
We adding LeBron James to all 29 teams in the league and played one season. Here’s what happened.
LeBron James ‘Never Guessed’ He’d Pass Jordan as NBA Playoff Scoring King – via bleacherreport.com
May 26 02:34 PM
“I’ve always felt like I was a triple threat: pass, rebound, score,” James tells B/R Mag. “But scoring has never been my concentration on things.”
Inside Stephen Curry’s inner circle: Three mentors share their stories – via mercurynews.com
May 26 11:10 AM
You can take the kid out of Charlotte, but you can’t take Charlotte out of the kid. Stephen Curry remains close to two former coaches and one teacher who have helped shape his life as a fathe…
Knicks legend: Phil Jackson didn’t give Carmelo right pieces – via nypost.com
May 26 07:27 AM
Legendary guard Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, teammates with Phil Jackson on the Knicks’ last championship team in 1973, said the Knicks president hasn’t done enough to surround Carmelo Anthony with the…
Summer agenda: What will Clippers do with their free-agent stars? – via sports.yahoo.com
May 26 02:34 PM
With J.J. Redick, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin likely headed for free agency, the Clippers will have some tough decisions to make.
You couldn’t create a better script for the Warriors-Cavaliers trilogy – via mercurynews.com
May 26 06:15 PM
Draymond Green has a warning: Don’t take greatness for granted.
Bird’s steal stuns Pistons – ESPN Video – via espn.com
May 26 12:41 PM
On May 26, 1987, Larry Bird comes up with the iconic steal of Isiah Thomas’ inbounds pass that leads to the Celtics’ eventual game-winning layup.
Why Kevin Love didn’t initially want to join LeBron James on podium following Game 5 – via cleveland.com
May 26 08:34 PM
Even though they were ready around the same time, Love scratched the staff’s intention, choosing to answer questions solo.
Forget ‘could’ or ‘should’ — the NBA Finals ‘must’ go seven games – via csnbayarea.com
May 26 04:38 PM
A seventh game is the one true thing that makes being a human being worthwhile, and it elevates us all as a species…
The Friday Mailbag: So High, Not So Low – via espn.com
May 26 04:29 PM
Kevin Pelton, Jade Hoye, Tom Haberstroh, Kaileigh Brandt, BIG Wos, Zach Harper and Momma Hoye answer listener question from Twitter.
May 26 03:44 PM
Brown claims that one of his former assistant coaches with the Australian national team defrauded him of around $558,000.
Report: 76ers, with No. 3 pick in NBA draft, like PGs De’Aaron Fox and Dennis Smith Jr. – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 26 03:27 PM
What about SF Josh Jackson?
Report: Turkey seeks arrest of Thunder’s Enes Kanter – via newsok.com
May 26 02:53 PM
MAY 26, 2017 – Turkey has issued a warrant for the arrest of Thunder center Enes Kanter, according to a report from a Turkish pro-government publication. According to a story from international news agency AFP, the Daily Sabah in Turkey reported that Kanter is sought for being a member of a “terror group.”
Kevin Durant: Don’t blame me for Nets, Magic and other teams stinking – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 26 01:21 PM
Warriors star doesn’t want blame for NBA’s parity problem (problem?)
