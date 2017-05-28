Trending stories: Phil Jackson's draft guru, Kevin Love, Brandon Ingram and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Meet Phil Jackson’s Knicks draft guru — a respected ‘odd duck’ – via nypost.com
May 28 12:03 AM
Clarence Gaines Jr. walked into the Quest gymnasium in Chicago for the draft combine earlier this month wearing a brown/beige/orange-checkered African gown known as a dashiki. Gaines avoided all pe…
Ranking LeBron, KD, Curry and top playoff MVP candidates – via espn.com
May 27 10:38 AM
LeBron or Steph? Durant or Draymond? Kevin Pelton ranks the 10 most valuable players in the postseason heading into the NBA Finals.
Jazz deny rumored promise to draft D.J. Wilson – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 27 06:33 PM
Utah holds No. 30 pick in first round
What can Kevin Love do about Draymond Green’s intentions to ‘destroy,’ ‘annihilate’ Cavaliers? – via cleveland.com
May 27 06:38 PM
Draymond Green is perhaps the toughest matchup in the NBA for Kevin Love, who is otherwise an All-Star averaging 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in the playoffs.
NBA Draft 2017: De’Aaron Fox reportedly set to work out for Lakers, 76ers – via cbssports.com
May 27 05:11 PM
Fox is widely considered a top 10 prospect in the NBA Draft
Brandon Ingram Encourages LA Youth: ‘Never Stop Dreaming!’ – via lakersnation.com
May 27 04:00 PM
Brandon Ingram and the Los Angeles Lakers donate mural, renovated basketball court and lounge space to The Covenant California, the local youth shelter.
Kevin Love: Cavaliers aren’t the ‘underdogs’ against the Warriors – via cleveland.com
May 27 04:29 PM
It’s one thing to be favored. It’s another to be a safe bet to obliterate the defending champs who lost no key pieces from last season’s Finals.
May 27 01:22 PM
Cavs-Warriors Part III joins past championship trilogies – via csnbayarea.com
May 27 01:16 PM
Cavs-Warriors Part III will go down in basketball history while it joins some of the greatest baseball, football and hockey moments…
