Trending stories: Phil Jackson's draft guru, Kevin Love, Brandon Ingram and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 28 12:03 AM
Clarence Gaines Jr. walked into the Quest gymnasium in Chicago for the draft combine earlier this month wearing a brown/beige/orange-checkered African gown known as a dashiki. Gaines avoided all pe…

May 27 10:38 AM
LeBron or Steph? Durant or Draymond? Kevin Pelton ranks the 10 most valuable players in the postseason heading into the NBA Finals.

May 27 06:33 PM
Utah holds No. 30 pick in first round

May 27 06:38 PM
Draymond Green is perhaps the toughest matchup in the NBA for Kevin Love, who is otherwise an All-Star averaging 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in the playoffs.

May 27 05:11 PM
Fox is widely considered a top 10 prospect in the NBA Draft

May 27 04:00 PM
Brandon Ingram and the Los Angeles Lakers donate mural, renovated basketball court and lounge space to The Covenant California, the local youth shelter.

May 27 04:29 PM
It’s one thing to be favored. It’s another to be a safe bet to obliterate the defending champs who lost no key pieces from last season’s Finals.

May 27 01:16 PM
Cavs-Warriors Part III will go down in basketball history while it joins some of the greatest baseball, football and hockey moments…

