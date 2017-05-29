Enes Kanter: "If family or friends in Turkey text me, they might be in jail the next day"

On this week’s NBA A to Z podcast, we help pass the pre-Finals time with two very different interviews. NBA Insider Sam Amick talks to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter about his harrowing reality right now. The 25-year-old from Turkey was detained at an airport in Romania recently and held for several hours because of – as he sees it – his outspoken views about Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His situation has shed light on the troubling situation in Turkey, with Kanter having been split from his parents back home for the last two years as a result and facing the constant fear of death threats.

On a much lighter note, fellow NBA scribe Jeff Zillgitt talks to Father John Misty drummer/NBA fan Dan Bailey about the playoffs and his addiction to hoops.