Trending stories: Klay Thompson, LeBron James and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 28 05:29 PM
LeBron James knows he and the Cavaliers will face a challenge in the NBA Finals from the Warriors. But James has faced tough tests before in his postseason career.

Shares

May 27 06:26 PM
OAKLAND–Klay Thompson was half-way through this conversation, patiently re-living and re-counting as much as he could, then he stopped, shook his head and found the words he was really seekin…

Shares

May 28 11:16 PM
North Carolina junior swingman Justin Jackson will bring his championship résumé to the Knicks’ Tarrytown facility next month, The Post has learned. According to an NBA source, Jackson will work ou…

Shares

May 28 02:56 PM
When it comes to the magnitude of the challenge the Warriors present the Cavs in the Finals, LeBron James has succeeded in similar adversity before.

Shares

May 28 08:00 PM
Ice Cube of the BIG3 League has issued a four-point challenge to the father of Lonzo Ball and controversial owner of the Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball.

Shares

May 28 01:35 PM

Shares

May 28 12:43 PM

Shares

May 28 08:03 AM
The Cavaliers have three NBA stars. Is that enough against four NBA stars is the question.

Shares

