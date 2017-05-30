NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Collins is the player that offers a great deal of upside at the Mavs’ pick. Lauri Markkanen is an intriguing prospect as the team could attempt to mold him into another Dirk, with Dirk’s tutelage. However, Collins shows more strength to carry weight and eventually impact both ends of the floor.
2. Detroit: Jarrett Allen
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
The Pistons could look to grab a guard or forward here, however Allen would seem to be the player with the most upside available. Detroit isn’t a team that is close to contending at this point, so drafting for need this high wouldn’t make much sense. Andre Drummond remains the team’s most valuable player, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they wouldn’t draft a player at the same position if they felt they were the best talent available.
3. Denver: Justin Patton
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
The Nuggets moved Nurkic and added Mason Plumlee. They have Jokic as their starter at center but could use a young back up to groom behind him with such a strong stable of young guards. There’s a chance the Nuggets look to move this pick as they are a very young team.
