USA Today Sports

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

Draft

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

 

Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Collins is the player that offers a great deal of upside at the Mavs’ pick. Lauri Markkanen is an intriguing prospect as the team could attempt to mold him into another Dirk, with Dirk’s tutelage. However, Collins shows more strength to carry weight and eventually impact both ends of the floor.
Twitter: @zcollins_33
Comparison: Brad Daugherty
Salary: $2,104,700*
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg

The Pistons could look to grab a guard or forward here, however Allen would seem to be the player with the most upside available. Detroit isn’t a team that is close to contending at this point, so drafting for need this high wouldn’t make much sense. Andre Drummond remains the team’s most valuable player, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they wouldn’t draft a player at the same position if they felt they were the best talent available.
Comparison: Lorenzen Wright
Salary: $1,999,500*
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg

The Nuggets moved Nurkic and added Mason Plumlee. They have Jokic as their starter at center but could use a young back up to groom behind him with such a strong stable of young guards. There’s a chance the Nuggets look to move this pick as they are a very young team.
Comparison: Brendan Haywood
Salary: $1,899,500*

Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.

, Draft

, , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home