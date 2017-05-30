NBA Mock Draft 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Boston: Markelle Fultz
Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg
Fultz is the prospect who offers the most upside as a go-to scorer and playmaker. While consideration will need to be made about how he meshes with point guard Isaiah Thomas, the fact that he is nearly 10 years younger than IT gives him the ability to learn under him and presumably take control of the team when the time is right. Trading Thomas is another possibility, but the Celtics can exercise all options and take their time with Fultz in the fold.
2. LA Lakers: Lonzo Ball
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
It has been reported that Ball is set to only work out for the Lakers, and Ball ending up in L.A. for the Lakers appears to be destiny.
3. Phoenix: De’Aaron Fox
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
Fox would give the team a potential upgrade or eventual replacement for Bledsoe and a younger running mate for Booker. GM Ryan McDonough seems to have a thing for Kentucky guards as he has taken one in almost every draft (Archie Goodwin, Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis) plus the team’s starting point guard Eric Bledsoe is a UK alum. The team would like to target a big, however it’s unlikely any of the bigs available would be enough value to select at 4. The Suns could look to take Jackson if available, or listen to offers to move down into the 7-10 range and target a big like Zach Collins.
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
18.1 ppg, 6.2 apg
After selecting Kris Dunn early in last year’s draft, it may be difficult for the Wolves to select another point guard this high. But Dunn has been unimpressive and Smith offers the most value at their pick. Malik Monk is another possibility as he would give them a shooter to go along with Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins.
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
The Mavs traded for a French point guard by the name of Rodrigue Beaubois a few years back who had similarly long arms and quickness as Ntilikina. Beaubois never panned out for them but that’s unlikely to deter International guru Donnie Nelson from taking another French PG with high risk/reward. While Ntilikina’s readiness is probably not where you would like it, Dallas is looking to rebuild and probably can afford to wait for him.
Point Guard / 6-6 / South Carolina / Sophomore
13.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg
After taking bigs with their first two picks, Portland goes backcourt with an Evan Turner play-alike. Dozier gives them an additional defender and athlete in the backcourt off the bench to groom for the future at a low cap figure.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
