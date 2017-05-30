USA Today Sports

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

Draft

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

 

Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg

The Kings would love to grab a point guard with one of their picks and if they determine that the Mavs are likely to take Ntilikina at 9, they may be forced to grab Smith (or Frank himself) at 5. Markkanen may struggle defensively but would give them a spread the floor big to play alongside Willie Cauley-Stein.
Comparison: Ryan Anderson
Salary: $2,215,400*
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg

Collins is more of a traditional power forward, although at times he showed some touch on his face-up game. Assuming he maximizes his potential and develops into an NBA starter, he could pair with Hassan Whiteside to form an extremely athletic frontcourt.
Twitter:
Comparison: Richaun Holmes
Salary: $1,804,600*
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Leaf is currently being undervalued by NBA teams… which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense as he figures to be a face-up four that fits into today’s spread-the-floor style perfectly. Leaf is a skilled, finesse power forward who could fit well with their terrific backcourt and Jusuf Nurkic.
Twitter:
Comparison: Nick Collison
Salary: $1,714,200*
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg

The Bucks are loaded with talent and could use more of a solid, dependable type as opposed to swinging for the fences once again. Depending on Greg Monroe’s decision to stay or go, the team could be looking to add a post player. Zach Collins would work well, but they would have to move up roughly 6-8 spots to land him.
Twitter: @YoungIvee
Comparison: Andrew Nicholson
Salary: $1,547,100*
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Bam is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional post players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted, spread-the-floor bigs. The Blazers dealt away Mason Plumlee when they landed their highly skilled center of the future in Jusuf Nurkic, but could find a similar player in Bam who would work well in tandem with Nurkic.
Twitter: @Bam1of1
Comparison: Mason Plumlee
Salary: $1,347,400*
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Giles is obviously a big-time talent, but his inability or unwillingness to explode off his knee has left a lot of skepticism and concern about his future. The Nets are said to be very high on him, and after having been fleeced by the Celtics for their picks a few years back are having to be creative with finding marquee talent late in the first round. They proved last year that they are willing to gamble on guys coming off of injuries when they took Caris LeVert, two spots earlier.
Twitter: @HGizzle1
Comparison: Bobby Portis
Salary: $1,241,800*
Power Forward / 6-9 / Oregon / Sophomore
10.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg

The Lakers have another explosive young forward in Larry Nance, and Bell would give them a smaller, but scrappier forward to compete for minutes with Julius Randle. Bell was one of the big winners at the combine, exhibiting his freak explosiveness and speed, and high character in interviews.
Twitter:
Comparison: Bo Outlaw
Salary: $1,025,300*

Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.

, Draft

, , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home