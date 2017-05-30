NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. New York: Malik Monk
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
The Knicks could use a dynamic young guard to groom for the future to play alongside Kristaps Porzingis. While GM Phil Jackson hasn’t done the greatest job of signing free agents or hiring head coaches, his selection of KP at 4 was a magnificent one. Whether he can duplicate that draft magic at 8 remains to be seen.
|
2. Indiana: Luke Kennard
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
What happens with Paul George, or what the Pacers plan on doing with him this offseason could factor into which direction they go with this pick. Kennard would offer them a skilled shooter on the wing. While not the biggest or most athletic of players, some scouts see some Kyle Korver in his game.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Mitchell should be one of the most NBA-ready guards as his defensive ability is among the best in this year’s draft. He has been built up by some as a player that can become a point, and while he likely has a sharp learning curve to get there, learning behind Westbrook and spelling him wouldn’t be such a bad place to learn.
|
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|
The mystery man drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a bit of a project, but Masai Ujiri loves athletes, and if Ferguson is available, he may be the highest upside athlete on the board. Ferguson figures to be a three-and-D type of player if he develops.
|
5. Orlando: Dwayne Bacon
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Florida State / Sophomore
17.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
After nabbing Isaacs with their first pick, the Magic stay in State with his teammate Dwayne Bacon late in the first round. While Bacon has drawn some criticism for his lack of focus and skill development, he’s a talented, versatile kid with a lot of athleticism.
