NBA Mock Draft 2017

Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg

Fultz is the prospect who offers the most upside as a go-to scorer and playmaker. While consideration will need to be made about how he meshes with point guard Isaiah Thomas, the fact that he is nearly 10 years younger than IT gives him the ability to learn under him and presumably take control of the team when the time is right. Trading Thomas is another possibility, but the Celtics can exercise all options and take their time with Fultz in the fold.
Comparison: James Harden
Salary: $5,091,500*
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg

It has been reported that Ball is set to only work out for the Lakers, and Ball ending up in L.A. for the Lakers appears to be destiny.
Twitter: @ZO2_
Comparison: Jason Kidd
Salary: $4,555,500*
Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Jackson is the best prospect available and could end up the best player in this draft. The Sixers could also opt to trade back a few spots to draft a shooter such as Jayson Tatum or Malik Monk. Drafting Tatum here at 3 is another possibility as there are ties between the Colangelos and Coach K, and Tatum is a safe pick. However, he seems to be a bit of a reach here. There are a number of teams that could move up to three to target De’Aaron Fox or Josh Jackson, so a trade with Sacramento for 5 and 10 or a deal with Phoenix or another team are possibilities.
Comparison: Kawhi Leonard
Salary: $4,090,900*
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg

Fox would give the team a potential upgrade or eventual replacement for Bledsoe and a younger running mate for Booker. GM Ryan McDonough seems to have a thing for Kentucky guards as he has taken one in almost every draft (Archie Goodwin, Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis) plus the team’s starting point guard Eric Bledsoe is a UK alum. The team would like to target a big, however it’s unlikely any of the bigs available would be enough value to select at 4. The Suns could look to take Jackson if available, or listen to offers to move down into the 7-10 range and target a big like Zach Collins.
Twitter: @swipathefox
Comparison: John Wall
Salary: $3,688,400*
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Tatum would give the Kings a surefire high-level starter and a player with go-to scoring ability on the wing. While he may lack some of the upside of other prospects, like Jonathan Isaac, he’s one of the least risky prospects available. The Kings are said to be looking to address their PG position with this year’s draft so Fox or Smith are possibilities here, and if they opt for one of the wings, they could gamble that French PG Frank Ntilikina falls to their second pick at 10.
Twitter: @jaytatum0
Comparison: Allan Houston
Salary: $3,340,000*
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg

The Magic always seem to be one pick away from grabbing an elite player (see Porzingis). With the sixth pick this year, they should have the opportunity to grab a player with franchise-changing potential. It’s a great draft to have a mid lottery pick as there is a lot of talent available and a lot of prospects with similar value. Picks 5-8 could easily challenge the Top 4 in this year’s draft in the long run, which makes it a unique draft.
Twitter: @jisaac_01
Comparison: Rashard Lewis
Salary: $3,033,600*
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
18.1 ppg, 6.2 apg

After selecting Kris Dunn early in last year’s draft, it may be difficult for the Wolves to select another point guard this high. But Dunn has been unimpressive and Smith offers the most value at their pick. Malik Monk is another possibility as he would give them a shooter to go along with Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins.
Twitter: @Dennis4Smith
Comparison: Steve Francis
Salary: $2,769,300*
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

The Knicks could use a dynamic young guard to groom for the future to play alongside Kristaps Porzingis. While GM Phil Jackson hasn’t done the greatest job of signing free agents or hiring head coaches, his selection of KP at 4 was a magnificent one. Whether he can duplicate that draft magic at 8 remains to be seen.
Twitter: @AhmadMonk
Comparison: Louis Williams
Salary: $2,537,000*
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg

The Mavs traded for a French point guard by the name of Rodrigue Beaubois a few years back who had similarly long arms and quickness as Ntilikina. Beaubois never panned out for them but that’s unlikely to deter International guru Donnie Nelson from taking another French PG with high risk/reward. While Ntilikina’s readiness is probably not where you would like it, Dallas is looking to rebuild and probably can afford to wait for him.
Comparison: Dante Exum
Salary: $2,332,100*
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg

The Kings would love to grab a point guard with one of their picks and if they determine that the Mavs are likely to take Ntilikina at 9, they may be forced to grab Smith (or Frank himself) at 5. Markkanen may struggle defensively but would give them a spread the floor big to play alongside Willie Cauley-Stein.
Comparison: Ryan Anderson
Salary: $2,215,400*
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg

Collins is the player that offers a great deal of upside at the Mavs’ pick. Lauri Markkanen is an intriguing prospect as the team could attempt to mold him into another Dirk, with Dirk’s tutelage. However, Collins shows more strength to carry weight and eventually impact both ends of the floor.
Twitter: @zcollins_33
Comparison: Brad Daugherty
Salary: $2,104,700*
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg

The Pistons could look to grab a guard or forward here, however Allen would seem to be the player with the most upside available. Detroit isn’t a team that is close to contending at this point, so drafting for need this high wouldn’t make much sense. Andre Drummond remains the team’s most valuable player, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they wouldn’t draft a player at the same position if they felt they were the best talent available.
Comparison: Lorenzen Wright
Salary: $1,999,500*
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg

The Nuggets moved Nurkic and added Mason Plumlee. They have Jokic as their starter at center but could use a young back up to groom behind him with such a strong stable of young guards. There’s a chance the Nuggets look to move this pick as they are a very young team.
Comparison: Brendan Haywood
Salary: $1,899,500*
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg

Collins is more of a traditional power forward, although at times he showed some touch on his face-up game. Assuming he maximizes his potential and develops into an NBA starter, he could pair with Hassan Whiteside to form an extremely athletic frontcourt.
Comparison: Richaun Holmes
Salary: $1,804,600*
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Leaf is currently being undervalued by NBA teams… which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense as he figures to be a face-up four that fits into today’s spread-the-floor style perfectly. Leaf is a skilled, finesse power forward who could fit well with their terrific backcourt and Jusuf Nurkic.
Comparison: Nick Collison
Salary: $1,714,200*
Small Forward / 6-9 / Utah / Junior
16.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg

No. 16 may seem high for Kyle Kuzma, who is all over the place on team’s boards following a stellar draft combine. The Bulls could use some help in their frontcourt and Kuzma could push the inconsistent Mirotic for minutes. Despite being nearly 22, Kuzma offers a nice mix of experience and upside as a potential face-up four.
Salary: $1,628,600*
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg

The Bucks are loaded with talent and could use more of a solid, dependable type as opposed to swinging for the fences once again. Depending on Greg Monroe’s decision to stay or go, the team could be looking to add a post player. Zach Collins would work well, but they would have to move up roughly 6-8 spots to land him.
Twitter: @YoungIvee
Comparison: Andrew Nicholson
Salary: $1,547,100*
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

What happens with Paul George, or what the Pacers plan on doing with him this offseason could factor into which direction they go with this pick. Kennard would offer them a skilled shooter on the wing. While not the biggest or most athletic of players, some scouts see some Kyle Korver in his game.
Agent: Steve Heumann
Comparison: Nik Stauskas
Salary: $1,469,800*
Small Forward / 6-8 / North Carolina / Junior
18.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Jackson is likely to benefit more than anyone from UNC’s title and provides experience and shooting. The Hawks are a playoff team that could use another shooter and also a player ready to come in and produce, so JJ checks a number of boxes for them. Jackson is a cerebral small forward who showed that he’s not afraid of the limelight.
Agent: Travis King
Comparison: Rod Higgins
Salary: $1,403,600*
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Bam is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional post players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted, spread-the-floor bigs. The Blazers dealt away Mason Plumlee when they landed their highly skilled center of the future in Jusuf Nurkic, but could find a similar player in Bam who would work well in tandem with Nurkic.
Twitter: @Bam1of1
Comparison: Mason Plumlee
Salary: $1,347,400*
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Mitchell should be one of the most NBA-ready guards as his defensive ability is among the best in this year’s draft. He has been built up by some as a player that can become a point, and while he likely has a sharp learning curve to get there, learning behind Westbrook and spelling him wouldn’t be such a bad place to learn.
Comparison: Norman Powell
Salary: $1,293,500*
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Giles is obviously a big-time talent, but his inability or unwillingness to explode off his knee has left a lot of skepticism and concern about his future. The Nets are said to be very high on him, and after having been fleeced by the Celtics for their picks a few years back are having to be creative with finding marquee talent late in the first round. They proved last year that they are willing to gamble on guys coming off of injuries when they took Caris LeVert, two spots earlier.
Twitter: @HGizzle1
Comparison: Bobby Portis
Salary: $1,241,800*
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg

The mystery man drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a bit of a project, but Masai Ujiri loves athletes, and if Ferguson is available, he may be the highest upside athlete on the board. Ferguson figures to be a three-and-D type of player if he develops.
Comparison: Rudy Fernandez
Salary: $1,192,200*
Small Forward / 6-10 / Michigan / Sophomore
11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg

Utah has a solid core of young talent and is particularly strong at the center position with Gobert and wing position with Hayward (assuming they don’t part ways). Wilson could compete for minutes with Trey Lyles, and provide depth behind Derrick Favors at the four.
Comparison: Jared Jeffries
Salary: $1,144,500*
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Florida State / Sophomore
17.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg

After nabbing Isaacs with their first pick, the Magic stay in State with his teammate Dwayne Bacon late in the first round. While Bacon has drawn some criticism for his lack of focus and skill development, he’s a talented, versatile kid with a lot of athleticism.
Comparison: Gerald Wilkins
Salary: $1,098,700*
Point Guard / 6-6 / South Carolina / Sophomore
13.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg

After taking bigs with their first two picks, Portland goes backcourt with an Evan Turner play-alike. Dozier gives them an additional defender and athlete in the backcourt off the bench to groom for the future at a low cap figure.
Twitter: @Dozier_Kid
Comparison: Shaun Livingston
Salary: $1,062,300*
Small Forward / 6-7 / Kansas State / Senior
13.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Iwundu is a bit of a dark horse for the first round, but his fluidity and athleticism has given him a lot of intrigue among scouts. He can legitimately be a playmaker at the point position and defend 2s and 3s. The Nets need talent, and the fact the Iwundu is a senior should allow him to contribute sooner, plus he still has upside left to develop.
Twitter: @_Iwundu25
Comparison: Kent Bazemore
Salary: $1,031,600*
Power Forward / 6-9 / Oregon / Sophomore
10.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg

The Lakers have another explosive young forward in Larry Nance, and Bell would give them a smaller, but scrappier forward to compete for minutes with Julius Randle. Bell was one of the big winners at the combine, exhibiting his freak explosiveness and speed, and high character in interviews.
Comparison: Bo Outlaw
Salary: $1,025,300*
Small Forward / 6-9 / FC Barcelona B (Spain) / 1998
9.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg

The Spurs have gone domestic the past few seasons with a number of tremendous picks (Kyle Anderson, Dejounte Murray) in the late first. They seem due to go with an international stash pick, and if Kurucs opts to stay in the draft, he or Isaiah Hartenstein, are possibilities.
Twitter: @RODIONS1
Comparison: Sam Dekker
Salary: $1,017,800*
Small Forward / 6-9 / Syracuse / Sophomore
13.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Lydon fits into more of a half-court system and the Jazz have a balanced team and can afford to go with a player they see as their best fit. If the team loses Gordon Hayward, they could be looking for more offensive firepower from the bench.
Comparison: Nikola Mirotic
Salary: $1,010,500*

