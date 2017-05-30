Trending stories: Frank Deford, Steve Kerr, LeBron vs. MJ and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Frank Deford, legendary sports writer and commentator, dies at 78 – via washingtonpost.com
May 29 01:26 PM
The longtime Sports Illustrated writer got his start at the magazine in 1962, but over his career there wasn’t a medium that he didn’t plunge into. The author of more than a dozen books also made his mark on TV and radio with his booming, gruff voice. Until his recent retirement after 37 years, Deford […]
How Frank Deford changed sports journalism – via ftw.usatoday.com
May 29 03:56 PM
He was your favorite sports writer’s favorite sports writer.
Kerr ‘not ready’ to return to Warriors sideline – via espn.com
May 29 04:26 PM
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr he’s still not ready to return to the bench as he continues to deal with complications from a nearly two-year-old back surgery.
Frank Deford · Longform – via longform.org
May 29 02:24 PM
Articles written by Frank Deford on Longform.
Blogger Roundtable: Warriors vs. Cavs – Fast Break – via blogs.mercurynews.com
May 30 12:03 AM
We’ve been here before, and that makes it all the more thrilling. The third match-up of the Warriors and Cavs has an air of familiarity, but also of definitiveness. Both teams are at full strength, unlike prior years. Both teams… Continue Reading →
Canyon Barry is determined to carry on his family’s NBA lineage – via hoopshype.com
May 29 12:30 PM
For any younger fans who may not be familiar with Rick Barry, he’s a basketball legend with an absolutely amazing hoops résumé. Over the course of his 14-year career in the NBA and ABA, the Hall of…
Perspective – via washingtonpost.com
May 29 11:19 PM
Deford, who died Sunday at age 78, never shied away from examining an athlete’s flaws.
UCLA’s Bryce Alford On Lonzo Ball’s Strengths, LaVar Ball – via lakersnation.com
May 29 06:06 PM
2017 NBA draft prospect, UCLA guard Bryce Alford on what it was like to play with Lonzo Ball and the ‘unfair’ reputation he gets from his father, LaVar.
What Frank Deford Meant to Sportswriting – The Ringer – via theringer.com
May 29 06:02 PM
Remembering the pioneering Sports Illustrated writer
Steve Kerr says he’s not ready to coach in NBA Finals, at least not yet – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 29 04:59 PM
He left the door open a little, but don’t expect him for Game 1.
7 definitive ways to decide LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan for good – via sbnation.com
May 29 10:24 AM
Why won’t anyone consider these very important, totally serious stats when arguing LeBron vs. Jordan?!
Stephen Curry seeks turnaround performance from 2016 Finals – via espn.com
May 29 10:39 AM
That behind-the-back pass that went out of bounds and precipitated the Warriors’ Game 7 loss? Steph Curry has forgotten it — except when it fuels him.
