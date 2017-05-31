Ranking the best NBA Draft picks of all time, by draft slot

With the NBA Draft coming up in less than a month, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the greatest selections of all-time. So without further ado, here’s a list of the best ever pick of every slot in the first round. (Note: a few of these picks were actually in the second round. The NBA added its 30th team, the Charlotte franchise, in 2004.)

30. Jimmy Butler, 2011

Forward Jimmy Butler, who’s coming off a monster season in which he averaged 23.9 points per game, was a steal for the Bulls in the 2011 draft. The budding superstar has already made the All-Star team once and has three All-Defensive team selections under his belt.

29. Toni Kukoc, 1990

A key member of Chicago’s supporting cast during its second three-peat of the ’90s, Toni Kukoc was a deadeye shooter. Over his 13-season NBA career, the 1995-96 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 11.6 points and 3.7 assists per game.