Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
May 30 08:15 AM
Zach Lowe reveals what makes Tristan Thompson an elite role player — from demoralizing offensive boards to his sneaky floater game to his unique sense of self.
May 30 09:47 AM
Who are the world’s most famous athletes? Using a formula that combines endorsements with social media following and Google search popularity, we’ve created the ESPN World Fame 100 rankings.
May 29 04:05 PM
What would another title mean for the Cavs or the Warriors? What’s the most important thing to watch for each team? Our 5-on-5 crew previews the NBA Finals and predicts the winner.
Steph Curry made a bad 3 the most important shot in the NBA – via espn.com
May 28 11:13 AM
The pull-up 3 isn’t the most efficient shot, but MVP candidates like Steph Curry and James Harden have made it the defining shot in the modern NBA. Kevin Pelton shows why it’s impossible to guard and how it’s fueling the league’s best offenses.
The TBA NBA Finals Preview – via espn.com
May 30 05:07 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tom Haberstroh, Tim MacMahon, BIG Wos and Dave McMenamin preview the 2018 NBA Finals.
The year Mike Barrett spent away from the game – via portlandtribune.com
May 30 07:42 PM
The year Mike Barrett spent away from the game, Local Sports, Portland local Sports, Breaking Sports alerts for Portland city.
Can Warriors sweep Cavs for perfect 16-0 title run? – via espn.com
May 30 08:36 AM
How likely is a Warriors sweep of LeBron James and the Cavaliers? Will they pull off the first 16-0 NBA championship run? Kevin Pelton projects Golden State’s odds of going undefeated.
NBA executives uncertain Chris Bosh would be pursued as free agent – via sun-sentinel.com
May 30 09:15 AM
NBA executives aren’t sure they necessarily would move forward in approaching Chris Bosh as a free agent because of health issues with blood clots.
Sources: Bucks granted permission to speak to front-office GM candidates – via sports.yahoo.com
May 31 12:11 AM
As a precursor to possible interviews, the Bucks made calls on Tuesday to inquire about executives with various teams.
‘Failure’ Phil Jackson outsmarted by Carmelo: Mark Jackson – via nypost.com
May 30 02:04 PM
Mark Jackson, in sticking up for Carmelo Anthony, called Phil Jackson a “failure’’ as Knicks president. The former Knicks point guard turned television analyst said Tuesday, during ABC’s conference…
Canyon Barry is determined to carry on his family’s NBA lineage – via hoopshype.com
May 29 12:30 PM
For any younger fans who may not be familiar with Rick Barry, he’s a basketball legend with an absolutely amazing hoops résumé. Over the course of his 14-year career in the NBA and ABA, the Hall of…
Report: As expected, Nuggets’ Danilo Gallinari will opt into free agency this summer – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 30 07:20 PM
He plays well with Nikola Jokic, which means Denver may want to pay up and keep him.
Lakers Draft News: Lonzo Ball Scheduled To Work Out For L.A. – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
May 30 08:50 PM
With the NBA Draft only a few weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers have scheduled a workout with former UCLA star Lonzo Ball.
Sources: Lonzo Ball to work out for Lakers on June 9 – via sports.yahoo.com
May 30 08:34 PM
Ball, 19, will meet with the franchise’s front office and coaches and participate in an individual workout.
Sources: Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon opts for free agency – via sports.yahoo.com
May 30 12:50 PM
The 27-year-old center declined his $3 million player option with San Antonio for next season.
