Carmelo Anthony, Joel Embiid on roster for exhibition soccer game

If you’re worried about the health of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, this is big: he is on the roster for an exhibition soccer game.

The “friendlies” match takes place before Champions League final as part of the festival at Cardiff Bay in Wales. Other NBA players listed include Knicks franchise player Carmelo Anthony as well as Juan Hernangómez (Nuggets) and Clint Capela (Rockets).

But according to CBSPhilly.com, Embiid is not expected to play. Last season, he suffered a torn meniscus. He has, however, shown impressive soccer skills in the past.

The others who are mentioned above are expected to play. This isn’t a huge surprise. All are notable soccer fans. Capela played the soccer video game FIFA with fans in Houston. Anthony has spoken about his interest in before as well.

Dirk Nowitzki once told Dallas Morning News he was an Arsenal supporter in the English Premier League. He added Luol Deng also supported Arsenal and Steve Nash supported Tottenham.

Draymond Green was spotted wearing a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and Lebron James reportedly roots for Liverpool. Kevin Garnett loves Chelsea. Marc Gasol has a lifelong infatuation with Barcelona.