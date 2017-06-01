Matt Barnes wants to win ring for the 'We Believe' 2007 Warriors team

Golden State Warriors forward Matt Barnes is the only player on the current roster who also played on the team during the 2007 postseason.

That Warriors team was nicknamed “We Believe” and defeated the No. 1 seed Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference playoffs. Stephen Jackson, who was on the team, recently spoke about the team (via Mercury News):

With Matt being on the team, we feel like we’re playing right no. I hope they get a championship because if Matt is able to get a championship with this team, it feels like we all won.

Now in his 14th NBA season, Barnes echoed those sentiments and said the Warriors are “vicariously” playing through him and it will be “for all of us” if Golden State wins.

Barnes also recently said the “We Believe” squad would take the current team to seven games and the winner would be determined by whoever had the ball last.