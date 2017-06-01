Trending stories: Finals predictions, The Starters, JR Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Zach Lowe: What to watch in Cavs-Warriors, plus a prediction – via espn.com
May 31 09:41 AM
Can the Cavs slow down the Golden State machine and its Death Lineup? Will the Warriors shield Steph Curry better this year? Zach Lowe previews Round 3 of the Finals trilogy and makes his prediction.
Shares
Can Cavs-Warriors III Join List of the Best NBA Finals Matchups Ever Seen? – via bleacherreport.com
May 31 01:26 PM
As LeBron and Steph prepare to face off yet again for the title, B/R’s NBA writers discuss the best NBA finals they’ve ever witnessed
Shares
The Rise Of ‘The Starters’ And How They Turned Podcasting Into TV – via uproxx.com
May 31 01:10 PM
The story of how six friends turned their passion project into a national TV show.
Shares
Deconstructing Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith – via theundefeated.com
May 31 12:03 PM
He carefully touched her soft hair. His large fingers pushed the fine strands aside. And back again. Her tiny eyes were closed shut. He wondered what color they were. He wanted to see her chest mov…
Shares
The most important question of the NBA Finals: Who does LeBron guard? – via sbnation.com
May 30 11:59 AM
The answer will reveal everything about the Cavaliers’ strategy.
Shares
J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert weigh in on Carmelo Anthony and Knicks – via nydailynews.com
May 31 07:30 PM
There’s been no indication Carmelo Anthony is willing to heed Phil Jackson’s advice and waive the no-trade clause.
Shares
Reports: Racist graffiti on LeBron’s L.A. home – via espn.com
May 31 12:34 PM
Racist graffiti was reportedly sprayed on the front gate of LeBron James’s home in Los Angeles.
Shares
2017 NBA Consensus Mock Draft – Ver 5.0 – via basketballinsiders.com
May 31 12:15 PM
Each week, four of Basketball Insiders’ experts take a look at the draft class and weigh in on what they are seeing and hearing in the march up to the 2017 NBA Draft.
Shares
Exclusive interview: Steve Kerr on his health, whether to coach in the NBA Finals, Mike Brown’s role, and his son Nick – via mercurynews.com
May 30 07:32 PM
OAKLAND–Steve Kerr has watched the last four Warriors playoff games from the locker room at the arena, while Mike Brown has coached the team from the sidelines. Usually sitting right there wa…
Shares
May 27 01:22 PM
Shares
May 31 10:20 AM
Will LeBron & Co. win another title for The Land, or will Golden State take back the throne? Our writers make their predictions for Warriors-Cavaliers Round 3.
Shares
Warriors-Cavaliers roundtable: Which player will swing this series? – via mercurynews.com
May 31 11:27 AM
Four questions for three writers, advancing the upcoming Warriors-Cavaliers series, a third straight meeting in the NBA Finals.
Shares
Summer agenda: Raptors at a crossroads – via sports.yahoo.com
May 30 03:31 PM
Toronto is a good team, but not good enough to compete with Cleveland. With some key free agents this summer, the franchise needs to carefully consider its future direction.
Shares
The Top 40 players since the ABA/NBA merger – via washingtonpost.com
May 31 11:43 AM
With this past year marking the 40th anniversary of the ABA/NBA merger, The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps ranks the 40 best players in the NBA over the past 40 years – a task that is far harder than it sounds.
Shares
A king for many reasons, LeBron James, victim of racism, rises above – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
May 31 11:49 PM
Someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of the basketball player’s home on the eve of the NBA Finals.
Comments