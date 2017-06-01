USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Finals predictions, The Starters, JR Smith and more

Trending stories: Finals predictions, The Starters, JR Smith and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Finals predictions, The Starters, JR Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 31 09:41 AM
Can the Cavs slow down the Golden State machine and its Death Lineup? Will the Warriors shield Steph Curry better this year? Zach Lowe previews Round 3 of the Finals trilogy and makes his prediction.

Shares

May 31 01:26 PM
As LeBron and Steph prepare to face off yet again for the title, B/R’s NBA writers discuss the best NBA finals they’ve ever witnessed

Shares

May 31 01:10 PM
The story of how six friends turned their passion project into a national TV show.

Shares

Deconstructing Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith – via theundefeated.com

May 31 12:03 PM
He carefully touched her soft hair. His large fingers pushed the fine strands aside. And back again. Her tiny eyes were closed shut. He wondered what color they were. He wanted to see her chest mov…

Shares

May 30 11:59 AM
The answer will reveal everything about the Cavaliers’ strategy.

Shares

May 31 07:30 PM
There’s been no indication Carmelo Anthony is willing to heed Phil Jackson’s advice and waive the no-trade clause.

Shares

May 31 12:34 PM
Racist graffiti was reportedly sprayed on the front gate of LeBron James’s home in Los Angeles.

Shares

2017 NBA Consensus Mock Draft – Ver 5.0 – via basketballinsiders.com

May 31 12:15 PM
Each week, four of Basketball Insiders’ experts take a look at the draft class and weigh in on what they are seeing and hearing in the march up to the 2017 NBA Draft.

Shares

May 30 07:32 PM
OAKLAND–Steve Kerr has watched the last four Warriors playoff games from the locker room at the arena, while Mike Brown has coached the team from the sidelines. Usually sitting right there wa…

Shares

May 31 10:20 AM
Will LeBron & Co. win another title for The Land, or will Golden State take back the throne? Our writers make their predictions for Warriors-Cavaliers Round 3.

Shares

May 31 11:27 AM
Four questions for three writers, advancing the upcoming Warriors-Cavaliers series, a third straight meeting in the NBA Finals.

Shares

Summer agenda: Raptors at a crossroads – via sports.yahoo.com

May 30 03:31 PM
Toronto is a good team, but not good enough to compete with Cleveland. With some key free agents this summer, the franchise needs to carefully consider its future direction.

Shares

The Top 40 players since the ABA/NBA merger – via washingtonpost.com

May 31 11:43 AM
With this past year marking the 40th anniversary of the ABA/NBA merger, The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps ranks the 40 best players in the NBA over the past 40 years – a task that is far harder than it sounds.

Shares

May 31 11:49 PM
Someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of the basketball player’s home on the eve of the NBA Finals.

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home