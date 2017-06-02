Cavaliers at Warriors: Best pictures of Game 1 Cavaliers at Warriors: Best pictures of Game 1 Gallery Cavaliers at Warriors: Best pictures of Game 1 June 2, 2017- by HoopsHype staff 0 shares share tweet sms send email By: HoopsHype staff | June 2, 2017 Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marcio Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles past Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) battles for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) in the second half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) watches the ball as it gets away from Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson (24) dunks against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during game one of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) reaches for the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) is defended by Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during game one of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) passes the ball from under the basket against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) battles for the ball with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during game one of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams (31) in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts with forward Kevin Durant (35) after a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna in attendance in the first half of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna in attendance in the first half of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Jerry West greets Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
