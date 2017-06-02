Trending stories: Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr and more

Is Warriors vs. Cavs the best Finals matchup ever? – via espn.com June 01 10:17 AM Are these Cavs and Warriors the two best teams to ever face off in the NBA Finals? Kevin Pelton compares this year’s showdown to Michael Jordan’s toughest Finals series, Celtics-Lakers in the ’80s and more classic matchups. Shares

Sources: KD may give up money for GS core – via espn.com June 01 09:42 AM Golden State's Kevin Durant might sacrifice a max contract extension this summer in hopes of keeping the Warriors' core together and giving them the best chance of contending for years to come, sources said.

Thompson: Durant, Curry flex Warriors' superior talent advantage – via mercurynews.com June 02 01:11 AM KD and Curry combined for 66 points in Game 1 as the Dubs found their groove.

Sources: Warriors not ruling out Kerr for G2 – via espn.com June 02 02:29 AM Warriors coach Steve Kerr is feeling better and could coach in Game 2 of the NBA Finals if he doesn't suffer any setbacks over the next few days, sources told ESPN.

Warriors ride their two MVPs to Game 1 rout of the Cavaliers – via mercurynews.com June 02 01:09 AM The Warriors, while not perfect, were still dominant in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, following the leads of MVP teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to blast the Cavaliers 113-91 on Thursday night…

Cleveland Cavaliers' regular-season defense showed up in Game 1 of NBA Finals – via cleveland.com June 01 11:51 PM It's only one game, of course, and the first team to four wins will decide the series. But the Cavs have plenty of work to do in the off days if they want to head back to Cleveland with a series split. Much of that focus needs to be on the defensive end.