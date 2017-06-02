Trending stories: Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 01 10:13 AM
How two alarming injuries and a move to the Bay Area opened up Kevin Durant to a life outside of basketball.

June 01 10:17 AM
Are these Cavs and Warriors the two best teams to ever face off in the NBA Finals? Kevin Pelton compares this year’s showdown to Michael Jordan’s toughest Finals series, Celtics-Lakers in the ’80s and more classic matchups.

June 01 09:42 AM
Golden State’s Kevin Durant might sacrifice a max contract extension this summer in hopes of keeping the Warriors’ core together and giving them the best chance of contending for years to come, sources said.

June 01 12:41 PM
The Vertical’s Chris Mannix and Bobby Marks preview the third straight finals matchup between the Warriors and the Cavaliers.

June 02 01:11 AM
KD and Curry combined for 66 points in Game 1 as the Dubs found their groove.

June 02 02:29 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is feeling better and could coach in Game 2 of the NBA Finals if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks over the next few days, sources told ESPN.

June 02 01:09 AM
The Warriors, while not perfect, were still dominant in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, following the leads of MVP teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to blast the Cavaliers 113-91 on Thursday night…

June 01 11:51 PM
It’s only one game, of course, and the first team to four wins will decide the series. But the Cavs have plenty of work to do in the off days if they want to head back to Cleveland with a series split. Much of that focus needs to be on the defensive end.

June 01 11:36 PM
Kevin Durant and the Warriors dominated Game 1 of the Finals.

June 01 12:11 PM
For all of his greatness, Jordan never faced a team as good as the Warriors. If James can topple Golden State again, he’ll have a case as the greatest of all time.

June 01 09:23 PM
Jerry West said he would have liked to have ended his career with the Lakers, but the club seems to have gone in a different direction and he wasn’t asked.

June 01 04:30 PM
Other top names scheduled to come in include Wake Forest big man John Collins, Creighton center Justin Patton and Australian pro Terrance Ferguson.

