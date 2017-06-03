Trending stories: Mock draft, Enes Kanter, Kevin Durant and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kwame Brown opens up about his NBA career, facing criticism, Michael Jordan and more – via hoopshype.com
June 02 05:07 PM
Since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, Kwame Brown has garnered a lot of attention. All eyes were on Brown when he entered the NBA straight out of high school and he …
Five observations from Warriors’ Game 1 stomp of the Cavaliers – via mercurynews.com
June 02 12:49 PM
Looking at KD’s big Game 1, JaVale’s impact, Iguodala’s surge and more.
Cavs focus on improving physicality for Game 2 – via espn.com
June 02 07:44 PM
Tyronn Lue and Kevin Love said Friday after the Cavaliers’ lopsided loss in Game 1 to the Warriors that Cleveland needs to up the physicality in order to disrupt Golden State’s offense.
NBA mock draft 4.0: Celtics pick has got to be Markelle Fultz – via csnne.com
June 02 10:31 AM
Some of the best talent in this upcoming draft is on display this week as several of the top player agencies hosting pro days in California.
Wizards’ Kelly Oubre Jr. receives PRP treatment on right knee – via washingtonpost.com
June 02 06:38 PM
The second-year forward was dealing with pain over the final month of the team’s season.
My Father’s Politically Motivated Arrest – via eneskanter11.com
June 02 04:02 PM
Enes Kanter Official Website
Enes Kanter says father arrested by Turkish government – via newsok.com
June 02 01:02 PM
JUN 2, 2017 – Thunder center Enes Kanter announced Friday morning that his father has been arrested by the Turkish government. Kanter posted the message to his Twitter account. HEY WORLD MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century He is potentially to get tortured as thousand…
AP Source: Bosh, Miami Heat reach agreement to part ways – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 03 12:31 AM
Chris Bosh’s time on the Miami Heat roster is finally nearing an end.
Report: Kyle Lowry meets with Dwane Casey, DeMar DeRozan to talk future with Raptors – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 02 11:01 PM
Most likely, Lowry re-signs for the max in Toronto.
Heat receives word from league it can clear Bosh’s salary from cap – via miamiherald.com
June 02 06:54 PM
A medical panel has told the Miami Heat it can clear Chris Bosh’s remaining $52.1 million in salary cap space over the next two seasons without fear of it going back on in the future.
Cavaliers still send paychecks to Warriors coach Mike Brown – via espn.com
June 02 06:08 PM
Golden State’s acting head coach can’t say a bad word about his former team and will collect money from it until 2020. Why? One clever contract.
JaVale McGee’s biggest fan is his WNBA-playing sister, who wants a rematch with him in 1-on-1 – via ftw.usatoday.com
June 02 03:44 PM
Imani Boyette is in her second year with the Chicago Sky.
Kevin Durant’s world view changed when he couldn’t play – via espn.com
June 01 11:29 AM
How two alarming injuries and a move to the Bay Area opened up Kevin Durant to a life outside of basketball.
