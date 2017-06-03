Trending stories: Mock draft, Enes Kanter, Kevin Durant and more

Cavs focus on improving physicality for Game 2 – via espn.com June 02 07:44 PM Tyronn Lue and Kevin Love said Friday after the Cavaliers’ lopsided loss in Game 1 to the Warriors that Cleveland needs to up the physicality in order to disrupt Golden State’s offense. Shares

Enes Kanter says father arrested by Turkish government – via newsok.com June 02 01:02 PM JUN 2, 2017 – Thunder center Enes Kanter announced Friday morning that his father has been arrested by the Turkish government. Kanter posted the message to his Twitter account. HEY WORLD MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century He is potentially to get tortured as thousand… Shares

Heat receives word from league it can clear Bosh’s salary from cap – via miamiherald.com June 02 06:54 PM A medical panel has told the Miami Heat it can clear Chris Bosh’s remaining $52.1 million in salary cap space over the next two seasons without fear of it going back on in the future. Shares