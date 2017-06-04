11 things you may not know about Kevin Durant

1. Growing up, he wanted to play for the Toronto Raptors.

2. He played for three different high schools.

3. Draymond Green called his movie ‘Thunderstruck’ the worst in history.

4. He reportedly passed on a seven-year, $70 million offer from adidas in 2007 and signed with Nike.

5. He loves photography and has done some work for The Players’ Tribune.

6. He doesn’t like the ‘Durantula’ nickname.

7. He’s been named Player of the Week 25 times That’s two more than Tim Duncan, for example.

8. He has Tupac Shakur and Rick James tattoos.

9. He’s No. 4 in sneakers sales among active players behind Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

10. He loves PB&J sandwiches.

11. He’s No. 4 all-time in points per game.