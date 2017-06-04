Derek Fisher was with Matt Barnes' ex-wife during his DUI arrest

Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion and New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested for a suspected DUI after crashing his car early Sunday morning.

Here is what we know about the recent accident (via L.A. Daily News):

The crash was a little after 3 a.m. on the westbound freeway, approaching the 405 Freeway interchange. Fisher, 42, was driving a 2015 Cadillac, the California Highway Patrol reported. Fisher was driving in the number four lane, approaching the 405 interchange, when he allowed the vehicle to veer right and onto the paved right shoulder.

Fisher was with Gloria Govan, ex-wife of Warriors veteran Matt Barnes. Neither were injured.

Govan was a star on Basketball Wives and had twins with Barnes in 2008. Many learned Fisher and Govan were dating in October 2015 when Barnes famously drove 95 miles to fight Fisher.

If the worst thing someone has to say about me is that I’m now going out with a woman who used to be married to this guy I worked with for a year six years ago…cool.

The former NBA player was the head coach of the Knicks from 2014 until February 2016. He then became an analyst on television for TNT in April 2016 and hinted at a return to playing in the league a few months later.

Barnes will play for Golden State in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals this evening against the Cavaliers.