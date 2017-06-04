Trending stories: Kwame Brown, Adam Silver's secret Twitter account and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Cavs want tougher play but won’t ‘play dirty’ – via espn.com
June 03 10:39 PM
The Cavaliers want to ramp up their physical play against the Warriors but JR Smith topped short of saying the team wants to ‘play dirty,’ a direct reference at Draymond Green’s low blow on LeBron James in last year’s finals.
The NBA’s biggest cheat code – via espn.com
June 03 01:32 PM
How are NBA players gaming today’s game? By executing the league’s most profitable play. This is the story of the incredible rise of the three-shot foul.
Kwame Brown opens up about his NBA career, facing criticism, Michael Jordan and more – via hoopshype.com
June 02 05:07 PM
Since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, Kwame Brown has garnered a lot of attention. All eyes were on Brown when he entered the NBA straight out of high school and he …
Thompson: Health of Warriors coach Steve Kerr is officially a thing – via mercurynews.com
June 03 10:45 PM
The Warriors may not have wanted to end up here, with the endless questions and speculation about when Steve Kerr will return. But out of respect for their head coach, what he’s done for the …
My personal cancer survivor story and how early detection saved my life – via theundefeated.com
June 03 08:10 PM
Last month a friend used his social media account to share news of a pending colonoscopy. He made comments about being afraid. He shared a video of a scene from a comedy film that made light of a p…
Confident Cavaliers promise physical “wrestling match” in Game 2 – via mercurynews.com
June 03 10:33 PM
OAKLAND — Starting with Tyronn Lue on Friday and filtering down to his players on Saturday, the Cavaliers presented a united message to the media this weekend: They must be more physical in G…
June 03 09:50 PM
Andre Iguodala empathized with LeBron James when commenting on the relationship between racism and wealth in America.
LeBron: No longer in ‘prove people wrong’ biz – via espn.com
June 03 08:24 PM
After the Cavaliers’ poor performance in Game 1, LeBron James said he has learned to shut out public criticism and has moved on from the “‘prove people wrong, silence critics’ people department.”
Is forming a ‘Super Team’ the only way to contend? Heat’s Haslem, Winslow weigh in – via miamiherald.com
June 03 06:35 PM
The Miami Heat has $38 million in cap space to spend the summer. Do they need to form a Super Team to contend with the Warriors and Cavaliers?
NBA Mock Draft: Predicting Every Pick as 2017 Finals Begin – via bleacherreport.com
June 03 05:35 PM
As the NBA Finals kicks off, front offices around the league are building their draft boards. And there is a ton of uncertainty, starting at the top with the Boston Celtics likely …
Adam Silver’s Twitter account – Kris – Medium – via medium.com
June 02 11:00 PM
Late Friday Adam Silver announced that he has a private twitter account that he uses to follow the NBA:
Cleveland Cavaliers get dose of their own ‘pick-your-poison’ offense in NBA Finals – via cleveland.com
June 02 09:08 PM
Against the Warriors, statistically the league’s best offense, the Cavs now find themselves on the other side of that predicament. They are getting a taste of their own offensive medicine, learning quickly just how sour that can be.
