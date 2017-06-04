Trending stories: Kwame Brown, Adam Silver's secret Twitter account and more

Cavs want tougher play but won’t ‘play dirty’ – via espn.com June 03 10:39 PM The Cavaliers want to ramp up their physical play against the Warriors but JR Smith topped short of saying the team wants to ‘play dirty,’ a direct reference at Draymond Green’s low blow on LeBron James in last year’s finals. Shares

The NBA’s biggest cheat code – via espn.com June 03 01:32 PM How are NBA players gaming today’s game? By executing the league’s most profitable play. This is the story of the incredible rise of the three-shot foul. Shares

Thompson: Health of Warriors coach Steve Kerr is officially a thing – via mercurynews.com June 03 10:45 PM The Warriors may not have wanted to end up here, with the endless questions and speculation about when Steve Kerr will return. But out of respect for their head coach, what he’s done for the … Shares

My personal cancer survivor story and how early detection saved my life – via theundefeated.com June 03 08:10 PM Last month a friend used his social media account to share news of a pending colonoscopy. He made comments about being afraid. He shared a video of a scene from a comedy film that made light of a p… Shares

Confident Cavaliers promise physical “wrestling match” in Game 2 – via mercurynews.com June 03 10:33 PM OAKLAND — Starting with Tyronn Lue on Friday and filtering down to his players on Saturday, the Cavaliers presented a united message to the media this weekend: They must be more physical in G… Shares

Andre Iguodala decries racist vandalism of LeBron James’ home – via espn.com June 03 09:50 PM Andre Iguodala empathized with LeBron James when commenting on the relationship between racism and wealth in America. Shares

LeBron: No longer in ‘prove people wrong’ biz – via espn.com June 03 08:24 PM After the Cavaliers’ poor performance in Game 1, LeBron James said he has learned to shut out public criticism and has moved on from the “‘prove people wrong, silence critics’ people department.” Shares

NBA Mock Draft: Predicting Every Pick as 2017 Finals Begin – via bleacherreport.com June 03 05:35 PM As the NBA Finals kicks off, front offices around the league are building their draft boards. And there is a ton of uncertainty, starting at the top with the Boston Celtics likely … Shares