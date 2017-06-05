Stephen Curry has most free throws made in quarter of NBA Finals Game

DunkWire

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke the record for most free throws made during a quarter of an NBA Finals game, recording 10.

After the crazy streak during the first quarter, he did not attempt a single free throw during the second. As such, he still trails someone unexpected for most free throws made during a half in NBA Finals game.

Shaquille O’Neal once made 13 free throws during a half on June 9, 2000. As you can imagine, however, this occurred during the league’s Hack-A-Shack strategy era. The Lakers big man attempted 39 free throws, because he was so inaccurate, during the game against the Pacers.

Curry took a different approach during his historic night from the charity strike on Sunday against Cleveland. The Warriors guard was a perfect 14-for-14 during free throw attempts.

During Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Curry did not have a single free throw attempt.

