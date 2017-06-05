Trending stories: Warriors too good, Dion Waiters and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Why LeBron James won’t go to podium at NBA Finals – via cleveland.com
June 04 11:35 PM
LeBron James has eschewed being interviewed at the podium during the NBA Finals for the time being because he’s grown frustrated having to wait while opposing players and coaches take questions.
Are the Warriors too good? – via sbnation.com
June 04 09:57 AM
We can appreciate excellence, but understand that it comes at the expense of competitive balance.
The Under Armour Curry 4 // In Detail – via nicekicks.com
June 04 07:47 PM
The NBA’s biggest cheat code – via espn.com
June 03 01:32 PM
How are NBA players gaming today’s game? By executing the league’s most profitable play. This is the story of the incredible rise of the three-shot foul.
Report: 3-on-3 basketball to be added to Olympics for 2020 Games in Tokyo – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 04 10:27 AM
It’s similar in ruled to the half-court pickup games you play at the park.
Waiters speaks of Heat future – via miamiherald.com
June 05 12:34 AM
Dion Waiters was non-committal about taking a hometown discount but reiterated interesting in re-signing.
Kobe presents ‘The Golden Democracy’ – ESPN Video – via espn.com
May 22 09:35 PM
In the next episode of Canvas, Kobe Bryant looks at the Warriors’ rare style and how it breaks down their opponents.
Bob Myers on Steve Kerr’s return for Game 2: “I felt like he deserved this opportunity” – Talking Points – via blogs.mercurynews.com
June 05 12:57 AM
(File photo) OAKLAND–Who had the most responsibility on Sunday, as the Warriors were considering whether Steve Kerr was going to coach Game 2 tonight? Kerr, obviously, had a lot of responsibility — it’s his health, and his team — but… Continue Reading →
Thompson: Stephen Curry flurry dooms LeBron James, Cavaliers in Game 2 – via mercurynews.com
June 05 01:01 AM
Stephen Curry posts his first-ever postseason triple double in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win. And his third quarter dominance proved to be the difference.
Dion Waiters indicates he’s willing to offer Miami Heat a hometown discount – via sun-sentinel.com
June 04 11:57 PM
Dion Waiters discusses his approach in NBA free agency with the Miami Heat.
NBA Finals: Why Curry, Durant, Warriors make everything look easy against Cavs – via cbssports.com
June 05 12:38 AM
Imagine if Golden State actually plays to its potential
Cleveland Cavaliers worst fears realized, as Klay Thompson ignites in Game 2 of NBA Finals – via cleveland.com
June 04 10:57 PM
The difference on Sunday night was sharpshooter Klay Thompson. The Warriors believed he was simply too talented to stay in his offensive funk for long. Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue could sense it coming days ago.
Warriors crush Cavaliers again in Game 2, 132-113: 2017 NBA Finals – via cleveland.com
June 04 10:41 PM
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were again too much for the Cavs in Game 2 of the Finals.
