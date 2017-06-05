USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Warriors too good, Dion Waiters and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 04 11:35 PM
LeBron James has eschewed being interviewed at the podium during the NBA Finals for the time being because he’s grown frustrated having to wait while opposing players and coaches take questions.

Are the Warriors too good? – via sbnation.com

June 04 09:57 AM
We can appreciate excellence, but understand that it comes at the expense of competitive balance.

June 04 07:47 PM

June 03 01:32 PM
How are NBA players gaming today’s game? By executing the league’s most profitable play. This is the story of the incredible rise of the three-shot foul.

June 04 10:27 AM
It’s similar in ruled to the half-court pickup games you play at the park.

Waiters speaks of Heat future – via miamiherald.com

June 05 12:34 AM
Dion Waiters was non-committal about taking a hometown discount but reiterated interesting in re-signing.

May 22 09:35 PM
In the next episode of Canvas, Kobe Bryant looks at the Warriors’ rare style and how it breaks down their opponents.

June 05 12:57 AM
(File photo) OAKLAND–Who had the most responsibility on Sunday, as the Warriors were considering whether Steve Kerr was going to coach Game 2 tonight? Kerr, obviously, had a lot of responsibility — it’s his health, and his team — but… Continue Reading →

June 05 01:01 AM
Stephen Curry posts his first-ever postseason triple double in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win. And his third quarter dominance proved to be the difference.

June 04 11:57 PM
Dion Waiters discusses his approach in NBA free agency with the Miami Heat.

June 05 12:38 AM
Imagine if Golden State actually plays to its potential

June 04 10:57 PM
The difference on Sunday night was sharpshooter Klay Thompson. The Warriors believed he was simply too talented to stay in his offensive funk for long. Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue could sense it coming days ago.

June 04 10:41 PM
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were again too much for the Cavs in Game 2 of the Finals.

