Trending stories: Warriors too good, Dion Waiters and more

Why LeBron James won’t go to podium at NBA Finals – via cleveland.com June 04 11:35 PM LeBron James has eschewed being interviewed at the podium during the NBA Finals for the time being because he’s grown frustrated having to wait while opposing players and coaches take questions. Shares

Are the Warriors too good? – via sbnation.com June 04 09:57 AM We can appreciate excellence, but understand that it comes at the expense of competitive balance. Shares

Waiters speaks of Heat future – via miamiherald.com June 05 12:34 AM Dion Waiters was non-committal about taking a hometown discount but reiterated interesting in re-signing. Shares

Thompson: Stephen Curry flurry dooms LeBron James, Cavaliers in Game 2 – via mercurynews.com June 05 01:01 AM Stephen Curry posts his first-ever postseason triple double in the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win. And his third quarter dominance proved to be the difference. Shares