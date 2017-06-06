De'Aaron Fox climbing up draft boards, teams may trade up for him

Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are projected to be the first two picks in the 2017 NBA draft. But De’Aaron Fox is another name to know later this month.

Starting to hear from teams on draft prospects. De'Aaron Fox is the highest climber so far. Josh Jackson has slid on a lot of boards. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 29, 2017

Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Keith Pompey reported Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo hasn’t ruled out trading the third pick, but also should be interested in Fox in that spot.

Fox, who was a star for Kentucky, defeated Ball and the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 during the March Madness tournament earlier this year. Analysts are projecting he is rising on many draft boards.

Perhaps one reason some teams are undecided about the point guard is his shooting from long distance. While he struggled last season, his shooting percentage from 3-point range improved as the season progressed last year.

Scouts have recently projected he will continue to shoot better from beyond the arc once he plays in the NBA. Former Kentucky star point guard John Wal was also unimpressive from long range during college but became a much better shooter once he became a pro.

Thought De'Aaron Fox showed he has more shooting potential than scouts saw at Kentucky. Think he becomes at least an AVG 3P shooter in time. pic.twitter.com/jBASFhec2V — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) June 3, 2017

If teams account for the projection of Fox as an average shooter from 3-point range, he will continue to leap up the draft board as a top prospect available.

In fact, recent reports indicate teams may be interested in trading up to select Fox. One franchise linked to the point guard is the Kings, who have already met with him.

During a recent mock draft, ESPN’s Chad Ford has Sacramento trading their No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks in the first round to move up and select Fox.

This would be investing quite a bit. But if Fox can become a star in the backcourt, the payoff could be huge for Sacramento considering they have not made the playoffs since 2006.