Kevin Durant inspired reclusive rapper Jay Electronica to release song

Kevin Durant is signed to Roc Nation, founded by Jay Z. So, too, is rapper Jay Electronica. Their intersection was unexpected but welcome.
While the rapper has developed a cult following, he has yet to release a full-length album.The NBA star posted a video of himself rapping to a Jay Electronica song in April 2014. Then in September 2014, Durant tweeted about his desire for the album.
He was seen with him at an NBA All-Star party in February when Jay Z told him to put the album out. Durant also has ties to Drake, who he calls his favorite rapper. But it’s much more rare to see Electronica release music.
