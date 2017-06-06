Markelle Fultz, projected top pick, will only work out for the Celtics

The Boston Celtics have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The projected selection, Markelle Fultz, will only work out with them.

The #Sixers have workouts scheduled for every top prospect besides Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Fultz will only workout for #BostonCeltics — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 5, 2017

This comes after Fultz recently said he wanted to be the first player selected in the draft (via ESPN):

I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston.

Fultz was in Boston on Monday to meet with the Celtics. Keith Pompey reports this is the only stop he will make in working out for NBA teams.

Another top prospect, Lonzo Ball from UCLA, is only expected to work out for the Lakers. Los Angeles has the No. 2 overall selection in the draft later this month.