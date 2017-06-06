Steve Kerr credits Mark Jackson for Warriors playing better defense

Before the Golden State Warriors were a superteam led by Steve Kerr, NBA broadcaster Mark Jackson established integral defensive groundwork.

Jackson was the coach of the Warriors from 2011 until 2014. During his final season with the team, they finished 51-31 but then lost in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. He was fired in May 2014 and the Warriors won the NBA title the following season.

When asked about how the team got to be such a cohesive unit on defense, Kerr tipped his hat to the former Warriors coach.

Steve Kerr is asked how he got the Warriors to be a defensive-minded team. Says: "I didn't, Mark Jackson did." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 6, 2017

During his final season with Golden State, the Warriors allowed just 99.5 points per game. This is especially impressive considering the season before he arrived, the team allowed 105.6 ppg.

They had a top-five defensive rating as a team in 2014 and a bottom-five mark the year before he joined the staff.

Jackson has a multiyear agreement as a broadcaster with ABC and ESPN.