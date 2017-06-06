Ranking the Top 10 teams in history that could've challenged the Warriors

So far, the Warriors have dominated the 2017 NBA Finals. Which got us thinking: which teams throughout history would’ve given Golden State trouble? Here’s a list—with the usual caveat that it’s difficult to compare squads across eras without accounting for the fact that modern players are bigger, stronger, and faster than their predecessors—of the top 10 title winners that could’ve challenged these Warriors. (Note: since last year’s Cavs actually beat Golden State in the Finals, they don’t count.)

10. 2007-08 Celtics

On paper, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and company would wipe the floor with the ’08 Celtics. But that season, Boston was a defensive powerhouse. The Kevin Garnett-led C’s would’ve at least made life difficult for Golden State.

9. 2012-13 Heat

LeBron James has beaten the Warriors with less. Few of his current teammates are as formidable as Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The 2012-13 Heat, arguably the best of James’s teams in Miami, would’ve been a challenge for the Warriors.