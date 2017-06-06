Trending stories: Rachel Nichols, Robert Horry, Derek Fisher and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rachel Nichols Is One of the Sports World’s Few Female Voices—but That’s Not Why She’s a Game-Changer – via marieclaire.com
June 05 01:00 PM
It’s because she’s not afraid to ask the tough questions. Here, writer Molly Knight puts her in the hot seat.
Robert Horry called out Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili for no reason on ESPN – via ftw.usatoday.com
June 05 07:09 PM
Robert Horry appears to want to be remembered as a Rocket.
Why the Warriors are willing to risk their title chase on Steve Kerr’s return – via sports.yahoo.com
June 05 03:34 AM
From players to management to ownership, the Warriors all agreed: They wouldn’t be whole until their coach was back on the sideline.
PBT Extra: Cavaliers’ role players need to step up at home to make Finals competitive – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 05 05:05 PM
LeBron James has been fantastic these Finals. He could use a glass of wine, but he’s been amazing. His teammates, however… That’s at the heart of this PBT Extra. Back home for Gam…
June 05 06:44 PM
North Carolina senior point guard Nate Britt will work out for the Hawks on Tuesday in advance of th…
Kawakami: Steve Kerr’s “Hell Yeah” Game 2, playoff plus-minus totals and Warriors future payroll notes – via mercurynews.com
June 05 06:20 PM
CLEVELAND–OK, I’m back in this town for the first time since last June, there’s an entire additional off-day tomorrow before Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena, and I’m still thi…
Fisher happy to be alive after car flip, arrest – via espn.com
June 05 05:31 PM
Derek Fisher said he is happy to still be alive on Monday, one day after being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after flipping his vehicle.
Tyronn Lue playing dangerous game as Cavs pick up pace in NBA Finals – via sportingnews.com
June 05 03:11 PM
The Cavaliers play better when they’re going up-tempo. But the problem for coach Tyronn Lue in the NBA Finals? So do the Warriors.
Cleveland Cavaliers need to alleviate some of LeBron James’ burden and Iman Shumpert can help – via cleveland.com
June 05 04:00 AM
But that requires taking some of the responsibility away. Keeping James on Durant is simply too much. He’s not having success and he’s being consumed by the matchup. James looked gassed late in Game 2. It’s not best for the team’s defense either.
Can Chris Paul close gap between Spurs and Warriors? – via espn.com
June 05 12:52 PM
If Chris Paul goes to San Antonio, could he and Kawhi Leonard challenge the Warriors in the West? Kevin Pelton projects the upside for a CP3-Kawhi Spurs team.
Report: Cavs consider starting Iman Shumpert over J.R. Smith in Game 3 – via cbssports.com
June 05 11:02 AM
Smith has been struggling against the Warriors over the first two games
