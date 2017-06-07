Frank Ntilikina could have longest wingspan of any point guard in NBA

Potential 2017 NBA draft lottery pick Frank Ntilikina has perhaps the longest wingspan record for his position among all active players.

Ntilikina, who stands 6-foot-5, is known for a long wingspan. But if the recent report his wingspan measured at 7-foot-1 is accurate, this mark is actually a historically impressive measurement of from fingertip to fingertip. This will allow him to play taller at the next level.

Told by exec scouting Ntilikina his wingspan is 7'1". Would make him 10 inches longer than Dennis Smith, 7 longer than Fox. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 7, 2017

Ntilikina is working to use his wingspan to his advantage (via New York Times):

He was learning to use his prodigious wingspan, measured at around seven feet, to disturb opposing players, eliminating passing angles and making them think twice about shooting.

Draft Express indicates the average wingspan of a point guard is around nine inches shorter than what Ntilikina recorded. In fact, the average NBA center has a wing span of approximately 7-foot-1.

The average arms-to-height ratio for an NBA player is 1.06-to-1. Ntilikina is at 1.10, which is not far from the largest of any All-Star in recent memory: Kawhi Leonard (1.12).

For comparison, his wingspan is greater than what LeBron James, Paul George and Blake Griffin recorded when they entered the league though all are notably taller.

A point guard trying to land a rebound when matched up against Ntilikina would be an absolute nightmare.