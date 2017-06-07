Lonzo Ball did not wear Big Baller Brand shoes during Lakers workout

During his workout for the Los Angeles Lakers, projected No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball surprisingly did not wear his signature ZO2 shoes.

On the page to preorder the expensive sneakers, shipping is promised by November 24, 2017. While the date is still five and a half months away, Ball wore the shoes to announce the product for SLAM Magazine.

While Big Baller Brand may still make modifications to the ZO2, it was unexpected to see Ball wear the Hardens instead of his own. This will make folks wonder if the shoes are not yet in production and ready for action.